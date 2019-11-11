Connetquot wins girls volleyball Class AA title
The top-seeded Connetquot girls volleyball team defeated No. 3 Smithtown West 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-19) in the Suffolk AA championship, Monday morning at Newfield High School. It’s the Thunderbirds’ fifth title in the last six seasons.
