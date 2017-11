GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — The Connetquot girls volleyball team finished 5-1 in pool play in the state Class AA semifinals at the Cool Insuring Arena, advancing to Sunday’s state final against Shenendehowa at 10 a.m.

The Thunderbirds defeated Shenendehowa, 25-12, in the fifth set of pool play, but lost to Shenendehowa, 25-18, in the sixth set.