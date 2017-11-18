Tommy Ogeka flung himself toward the bench for a loose ball. Brennen Brandow and Colin Nikc raced past the end line to keep balls in play. Quinn Foglia battled at the net.

It did not matter that the odds were stacked against Eastport-South Manor, which faced probable elimination. These were still the scenes from the Sharks’ fourth and final set of pool play Saturday afternoon.

They ending up taking the set but it was not enough to stave off their elimination from the state Division I boys volleyball Tournament at Suffolk-CCC Brentwood. Eastport-South Manor went 1-3 in pool play, finishing behind Penfield (3-1) and Shenendehowa (2-2), which advanced to the finals. Penfield, located in the Rochester area, won the tournament for the second straight season.

The Sharks started 0-2 after dropping both sets to Penfield, 25-22, 25-14. They also lost their opener against Shenendehowa, 25-18, before responding with a 25-23 win. That result set up a scenario where Eastport-South Manor needed a Penfield sweep of Shenendehowa to force a tiebreaking set, but the two upstate schools split their matchup, eliminating the Sharks.

“I’m still the proudest anyone could be,” coach Bruce Stiriz said. “We’ve done something our school has never done before. To be a ‘large-school’ by one person and to achieve what they achieved is phenomenal.”

The state cutoff between large and small schools is 950 students and Eastport-South Manor had an enrollment of 951. The Sharks had reached the state Division II final four times, including last season when they won the championship, but had never made the Division I Tournament.

They had previously played as a “large school” in 2015 and reached the Suffolk final, before losing to powerhouse Sachem North.

“We came out flat today and we just wanted a second chance to do something about it. It was hard watching and realizing things were out of our hands,” Stiriz said.

It was the final match for the team’s senior core, which included Ogeka, Brandow, Foglia and Nikc.

Ogeka had been a key player for the Sharks since 2014, when he was an all-tournament performer in that season’s state Division II Tournament. Brandow and Foglia were major contributors to last year’s state title team and Nikc was the team’s playmaker this season, his first as a starter.

“Their character is indisputable,” Stiriz said. “Whenever our backs were against the wall, we would do our best to come back. And they proved that over and over again.”