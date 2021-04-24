Glenn tops Bayport to win B girls volleyball crown

Only one team continuously occupied the minds of Shannon McGrath and her teammates throughout this season.

Regardless of the opponent, it was all Bayport-Blue Point, all the time.

After losing last season’s county championship match to the Phantoms, the Glenn outside hitter knew that preparing for a title-game rematch with Bayport would become a necessity.

"Every practice, every game it was always ‘We’re preparing for Bayport,"’ McGrath said. "Every single time because they’re our rival and we know that that’s our biggest competition and we have to work hard for them."

Their laser-focus paid off on Saturday afternoon, as Glenn took down Bayport in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20, to win the Suffolk Class B girls volleyball final at home and earn their first county championship since 2017.

The Knights also capped off an undefeated season in the process, finishing 17-0.

"I’m honestly so excited," Glenn middle Sophia Hadjiyane said. "We’ve worked for this for the longest time and to finally bring the championship back to our home gym is amazing. Going back to last season and through this one, it was about accomplishing this moment right here."

McGrath and Hadjiyane set the tone in the opening set with a number of thunderous kills, including five consecutive to secure a 1-0 lead. While Bayport (14-3) remained within reach most of the match, Glenn continued to close out the Phantoms in each set behind its powerful duo.

McGrath tallied 46 digs, 19 kills and two aces, while Hadjiyane recorded 24 digs, 10 kills, two blocks and one ace. Shayna Purow also played a key role with 32 assists and 10 digs.

"We definitely talked about Bayport coming into the season," Hadjiyane said. "We’ve been working on watching their tape and getting ourselves prepared for this match. And it’s definitely paid off."

"We came together and relied on each other," McGrath said. "We knew that each person could do what we needed to do to win today."

From the outset of the season, Glenn coach Nick Tremaroli was confident that his team could finish undefeated.

"I’ve always believed in these girls and it’s definitely something I saw potential for," Tremaroli said. "They work hard, give it all they have on the court and it shined in today’s game."

Following the previous uncertainty of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tremaroli expressed gratitude for the opportunity to ultimately compete.

"Going from not having a season to having one and finishing undefeated, it’s a great accomplishment," Tremaroli said. "We’re all blessed to be here."