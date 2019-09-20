Newsday's look at the top 50 girls volleyball players on Long Island.

Emily Acimovic, Kellenberg, OH, Sr.

A solid player who never leaves the court and has the ability to dominate on the attack.

Elizabeth Auwaerter, Bayport-Blue Point, OH/RS, Sr.

At 5-11, she’s a versatile player for the Phantoms. She can hit and set while also providing strong net defense.

Ava Bandel, Baldwin, OH, Sr.

A team captain who is consistent in the front and back row for the Bruins, a team that could compete in Nassau Class AA.

Sara Bahri, Lynbrook, MH, Sr.

A 6-foot middle who coach Sue Amberge said “can put the ball down.” She has power and is a strong blocker at the net.

Liv Benard, Kings Park, MH, Jr.

A varsity contributor since eighth grade, Benard is one of coach Luis Sepulveda’s most reliable offensive players. She’s a net presence and a strong server.

Emma Benes, St. Anthony’s, L/DS, Sr.

She’s not afraid to dive across the court to make acrobatic digs, and she’s a catalyst for the Friars because of it.

Natalie Billet, Commack, OH, Jr.

A tall and strong hitter, she played right side last year but will bump to the outside as Commack looks to repeat as Suffolk Class AA champion.

Debbie Boudouris, Wantagh, S, Sr.

A speedy setter that has coach Dan O’Shea excited for how his offense will function. She played sparingly last fall but performed well.

Morgan Brady, Mineola, L/DS, Sr.

A defensive anchor who can also contribute on offense, she’s been on varsity since eighth grade.

Kaileigh Brandow, Eastport-South Manor, OH, Sr.

A key hitter for the Sharks in their jump up to Suffolk Class AA, she had 25 kills in a 3-2 win over East Islip this season.

Ami Carey, Lynbrook, S, Sr.

A stabilizer for the Owls who runs the offense fluidly and also contributes defensively.

Molly Cronin, Ward Melville, L, Sr.

A consistent defender and back-row leader whose court awareness is a key part of the Patriots’ defense.

Sophia DeBonis, Bay Shore, S, Fr.

She has the ability to contribute in all categories, evidenced by her 12 assists, four kills, four digs and four aces against Lindenhurst this season.

Caitlin Dellecave, Patchogue-Medford, S, Sr.

A standout lacrosse player, the Stony Brook commit needed each of her 35 assists to defeat Sachem East, 3-2 this season.

Emily DeVito, Seaford, OH, Sr.

A go-to hitter for coach Marie Savage, she had 18 kills in a season-opening win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK.

Briana Espert, Baldwin, OH/RS, Jr.

Coach April Mosca said she has the highest vertical leap on the team, making her a key hitter for the Bruins.

Casey Gannon, St. John the Baptist, L, Sr.

A reliable defender who had 20 digs in a season-opening 3-0 win over Our Lady of Mercy.

Jaden Garelle, South Side, MH, Sr.

A versatile middle with a consistent serve who can also defend on the back row, she’s a stabilizer for the Cyclones.

Sophia Hadjiyane, Glenn, MH, Jr.

She recorded 16 or more digs in each of the Knights’ first four matches this season while also contributing offensively and at the service line.

Viki Harkin, Mattituck, OH, Sr.

The high-flyer elevates off the court to deliver punishing kills for a Mattituck team looking to capture another Long Island Class C championship.

Alessandra Heimbauer, Massapequa, OH, Soph.

She’s young, but Heimbauer pairs with her older sister to provide the Chiefs with power on the outside.

Gabriella Heimbauer, Massapequa, OH, Sr.

She stands 6-3 and hits the ball straight to the hardwood. She’s a basketball prospect, too.

Katie Hickey, Connetquot, MH, Jr.

Even though she’s 6-2, coach Justin Hertz said she's an unknown to the opposing teams. She’s a potential breakout player.

Cat Jamison, Huntington, OH, Sr.

A 6-2 powerhouse who dominates opposing back lines with a combination of strength and placement.

Mikela Junemann, East Hampton, OH, Sr.

The Bonackers’ go-to hitter as a junior, she had 15 kills in a Suffolk Class A semifinal loss to Kings Park last season.

Hailey Katz, Commack, S/RS, Jr.

Coach Anthony Barone didn’t hesitate to call her possibly “the best setter I’ve ever had.” She was brought up for the playoffs last fall and is ready for more.

Sommer Madigan, Smithtown East, OH/RS, Soph.

The Bulls could experience growing pains with four sophomores starting, but Madigan is expected to be one of the bright spots.

Shannon McGrath, Glenn, OH, Soph.

She was key in the Knights’ 3-1 win over defending Long Island Class B champion Bayport-Blue Point this season, tallying 24 digs and four kills.

Kelly McLaughlin, Northport, S, Sr.

The multi-sport athlete who also stars on the basketball court had four kills and 11 assists in a 3-0 season-opening win over Sachem North.

Diana Migliozzi, Connetquot, S, Sr.

She played all over the court for an inexperienced Thunderbirds team last fall, but will settle into the full-time setter position this year.

Hanna Mildt, Manhasset, S, Sr.

A consistent setter with good hands and a knack for feeding the optimal hitter.

Delaney Miller, Kings Park, OH, Sr.

A big swinger who leads a Kings Park offense with enviable depth. She also started on last year’s Suffolk Class A championship team.

Carlea Mirante, Sacred Heart, OH, Sr.

The Spartans rode other options to a state CHSAA championship last season, and now it’s Mirante’s time. Coach Emily Butler is confident she’ll succeed.

Cameron Montalbano, Bellmore JFK, OH, Jr.

She had 19 kills and 11 digs in the Cougars’ 3-0 win over defending state Class AA champion Long Beach this season.

Hannah Naja, Smithtown West, RS, Jr.

A threat at the service line, she’s already totaled 20 aces through the Bulls’ first four matches.

Julia Patsos, Connetquot, L/OH, Sr.

She was versatile last season, but coach Justin Hertz expects her to remain his primary libero. She’s the steady anchor of the Thunderbirds’ defense.

Kayley Ragazzini, Hewlett, OH, Sr.

The two-time defending Nassau Class B weight throw champion is also a powerful hitter who leads a Bulldogs team elevated to Nassau Class A-I.

Sage Rennessen, Bayport-Blue Point, OH, Sr.

An athletic hitter who is hard for defenses to read. She can contribute at any position at the net.

Kiarra Roth, Connetquot, OH/MH, Sr.

She contributed to the Thunderbirds’ state Class AA championship in 2017, and now she moves to the outside to try to lead them to another title.

Karyn Schaller, Seaford, L, Sr.

She held strong in the back row with 17 digs in a 3-2 season-opening win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK.

Belle Smith, Westhampton, L, Sr.

Approaching 2,000 career digs, Smith is a stalwart of the Hurricanes' defense and an anchor for what the team hopes to achieve this fall.

Victoria Spencer, Wantagh, OH, Sr.

A consistent secondary threat for the Warriors during last year's run to the state Class A title, she’ll be the top option this year.

Kayleigh Stalter, Lynbrook, MH, Sr.

A powerful server and reliable middle, she’s one of many offensive options for the Owls.

Allie Sturgess, Ward Melville, OH, Sr.

The Patriots’ offensive leader, she’s versatile and strong at the net. She's a Division I recruit, according to coach Haley Blunt.

Maggie Swegler, Long Beach, S, Sr.

Coach Kerri Rehnback’s top returning player, she’s the team’s top hitter and is invaluable as a setter on an inexperienced team.

Kasey Tietjen, Smithtown West, OH/MH, Soph.

She’s already stuffing the stat sheet, showcased by her 26 kills, 21 digs and six blocks in a 3-2 win over Eastport-South Manor this season.

Sally Tietjen, Smithtown West, OH, Jr.

She had 339 kills last season, and now that the Bulls hope to make a run at the county title, she’ll be the focal point yet again.

Katelyn Tollefsen, South Side, RS/MH, Sr.

The 6-0 hitter was dominating last fall before an injury took away a chunk of her season. She’s now fully healthy and ready to contribute.

Amanda Undari, Eastport-South Manor, S, Sr.

Her 17 kills helped the Sharks stave off East Islip, 3-2, this season. A threat as a junior, she could be even better as a senior.

Lauren Wong, Holy Trinity, L, Sr.

One of the top liberos in the CHSAA, she’s a steady passer and defender for the talented Titans.