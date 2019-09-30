Girls volleyball week in review
Recapping the week of Sept. 23-29 in Long Island girls volleyball, including milestones, key wins, Newsday’s Top 10 and more.
(All records and results are through games of Sunday, Sept. 29.)
Smith digs up a milestone
Belle Smith, a three-sport star who also dominates in basketball and lacrosse, recorded her 2,000th career dig in Westhampton’s 3-0 win over Amityville in Suffolk League VI. This is her sixth year starting on varsity.
“It’s awesome,” Smith said. “Last year, I hit 1,000. So to be able to reach another milestone like that, it’s really exciting. It’s something I always had a goal of.”
This was after she recorded 99 digs in a 3-2 loss to East Hampton earlier in the week.
“Each game has a different dynamic, and that game I was kind of just in the zone and I followed the ball wherever it went,” she said. “If I’m feeling it and I think I can get to the ball, I’m calling it. My team just trusted me, and I just had a lot of confidence that game.”
Dellecave dishes 1,000th assist
Senior setter Caitlin Dellecave notched 36 assists in Patchogue-Medford’s 3-1 win over Longwood in Suffolk League I, giving her over 1,000 in her varsity career. Pat-Med coach Carrie Gangle said Dellecave holds the school assists record.
Dellecave, a Stony Brook women’s lacrosse commit, has helped the Raiders to a 4-3 start to the season.
Lynbrook tops Wantagh in semifinal rematch
In a rematch of last season’s Nassau Class A semifinal bout, Lynbrook flipped the script. The Owls defeated Wantagh, 3-2, in a reversal of last fall’s score. Both teams now sit atop Nassau A-I at 5-1.
Ami Carey had 35 assists and 11 digs, Kate Foley had 39 digs and seven kills and Christina Franco had 20 digs and 10 kills as Lynbrook overcame a 2-1 deficit to win.
Wantagh coach Dan O’Shea said Lynbrook is “definitely the best all-around team we’ve seen,” echoing what other coaches in the county are saying, too.
Notable wins
- Look out for Centereach, which is now 8-1 overall. The Cougars defeated Smithtown East in Suffolk League III, 3-2, behind Stephanie Gatto’s serving performance in the third set. She had 23 kills, five blocks and scored five straight from the service line, helping Centereach win the set, 26-24.
- Maggie Caffrey’s 36 assists led Kellenberg over defending state CHSAA champion Sacred Heart, 3-2. Emily Acimovic had 18 kills and Krista Handler had 19 digs. The Firebirds led 2-0 before Sacred Heart tied the match at 2, but Kellenberg earned a 15-8 win in the final set.
Top performers
- Grace Angrisani had 42 assists and 12 digs in Bellmore JFK’s 3-1 win over Mineola. Cameron Montalbano chipped in with 26 kills and 16 digs.
- Natalie Billet had 30 kills and Hailey Katz had 52 assists as Commack defeated Patchogue-Medford in Suffolk League I, 3-2.
- Jen Koestner tallied 44 assists as Syosset defeated Baldwin in Nassau AA/B/C-III, 3-2. Erica Borzone’s 21 kills helped the Braves outlast Baldwin in a close final set, 25-23.
Newsday’s Top 10
1. Connetquot (9-0)
2. Massapequa (8-0)
3. Lynbrook (5-1)
4. Smithtown West (5-1)
5. Wantagh (5-1)
6. Kings Park (6-0)
7. Glenn (7-0)
8. St. Anthony’s (3-0)
9. Kellenberg (5-1)
10. Commack (6-0)
On the cusp (alphabetical order): Centereach, Eastport-South Manor, Mineola, South Side, Syosset
Games to watch
Monday: No games.
Tuesday: Holy Trinity at St. Anthony’s, 5:45 p.m.; Our Lady of Mercy at Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Wantagh at South Side, 6:15 p.m.; Westhampton at Bayport-Blue Point, 4 p.m.
Thursday: Baldwin at Wheatley, 6:15 p.m.; Calhoun at Carey, 4:30 p.m.
Friday: Mineola at South Side, 6:15 p.m.; Manhasset at Wantagh, 6:15 p.m.; Eastport-South Manor at Connetquot, 4 p.m.
Saturday: Longwood at Westhampton, 10 a.m.
Sunday: No games.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.