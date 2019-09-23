Girls volleyball week in review

Recapping the week of Sept. 16-22 in Long Island girls volleyball, starting with an upset win for Longwood and finishing with other notables from the first full week of the season.

(All records and results are through games of Sunday, Sept. 22.)

DuBritz assists Longwood upset of Ward Melville

Just two weeks after Ward Melville earned potentially its best win of the season — a 3-2 win over county title contender Smithtown West — the Patriots were bested by a tough Longwood team.

Kaitlyn DuBritz had 42 assists as the Lions took the second, third and fifth sets to move to 3-2 in Suffolk League I. Chloe Marquardt had 24 kills, and Sarah Montefusco had 27 digs.

Longwood coach Katherine Consorte said it was the program’s first win over Ward Melville since 2003.

After starting the season with losses to Commack and Sachem East, Longwood has recovered to beat Floyd, Brentwood and Ward Melville. A win over the Patriots proves Longwood is primed to improve on last year’s 5-7 record.

Notable wins

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

- Sofia Termini ran the offense and totaled 38 assists in a 3-2 win for St. Anthony’s over Kellenberg in CHSAA. Emma Sullivan had 10 kills and five blocks, and Paige Savitsky had 13 kills and six digs.

- Maddie Gamberg was a force at the net, recording nine blocks and five kills to lead South Side to a 3-1 non-league win over Baldwin. Sophia Jackson had 10 kills, eight digs and four aces.

- Mineola overcame a loss in the opening set to defeat Long Beach, 3-1, in Nassau Conference A-I. Daniella Speranza led with 20 digs and 14 kills. Veronica Carr recorded 11 kills and five aces.

- Trailing by two sets, Bellmore JFK took the next two but eventually lost to Lynbrook, 3-2, in Nassau Conference A-I. Kayleigh Stalter had 11 kills and four aces for the Owls, and Christina Franco chipped in 22 digs and 13 kills. Cameron Montalbano led Bellmore JFK with 27 digs and 26 kills, and Grace Angrisani had 39 assists.

- Academy Charter won the opening two sets but needed all five to defeat Locust Valley, 3-2, in Nassau AA/B/C-III. Kerly Mora had 15 kills, 10 digs and five aces, and Gladys Guachun had 17 assists as Academy Charter moved to 5-1.

- In a rematch of last fall’s Suffolk Class C championship game, Mattituck again earned a 3-2 win over Pierson/Bridgehampton. Charlotte Keil had 19 kills and Viki Harkin had 17 kills in the League VIII win.

- Copiague’s Kayla Roberts had 19 kills and 10 digs in a 3-2 win over Huntington in Suffolk League III. Trinity Roberts had 25 assists.

- Ward Melville earned a 3-2 win over Patchogue-Medford in Suffolk League I behind 26 digs and 15 kills from Jackie Stein. Phoebe Bergson had 22 digs and 11 kills.

Top performers

- Carley Vincenzi had 40 assists, 14 digs and three kills in Carey’s 3-2 win over North Shore in Nassau Conference A-II.

- Julia Zalta had a triple-double of 13 kills, 11 assists and 10 aces in Great Neck North’s 3-2 win over Bethpage in Nassau Conference A-II.

- Lily Ferrante went for 42 assists in Eastport-South Manor’s 3-2 win over East Islip in Suffolk League IV.

- Sophie Mao had 29 assists and 12 aces in Great Neck South’s 3-2 win over Elmont in Nassau Conference A-III. Kiele Hwee also stood out with 41 assists.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. Connetquot (6-0)

2. Wantagh (4-0)

3. Smithtown West (4-1)

4. Massapequa (5-0)

5. Kings Park (4-0)

6. Sacred Heart (2-0)

7. Glenn (4-0)

8. St. Anthony’s (2-0)

9. Mineola (3-1)

10. Ward Melville (4-1)

On the cusp (alphabetical order): Bay Shore, Commack, Eastport-South Manor, Lynbrook, South Side

Games to watch

Monday

Baldwin at Massapequa, 6:15 p.m.

South Side at Lynbrook, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Mattituck at Eastport-South Manor, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Commack at Ward Melville, 4 p.m.

Huntington at Smithtown West, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Long Beach at South Side, 6:15 p.m.

Lynbrook at Wantagh, 6:15 p.m.

Commack at Patchogue-Medford, 4 p.m.

Friday

Bay Shore at Connetquot, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Long Beach Invitational, 9 a.m.



Bay Shore at Ward Melville, 10 a.m.