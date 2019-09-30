Girls volleyball week in review

Recapping the week of Sept. 23-29 in Long Island girls volleyball, including milestones, key wins, Newsday’s Top 10 and more.

(All records and results are through games of Sunday, Sept. 29.)

Smith digs up a milestone

Belle Smith, a three-sport star who also dominates in basketball and lacrosse, recorded her 2,000th career dig in Westhampton’s 3-0 win over Amityville in Suffolk League VI. This is her sixth year starting on varsity.

“It’s awesome,” Smith said. “[Two years ago], I hit 1,000. So to be able to reach another milestone like that, it’s really exciting. It’s something I always had a goal of.”

This was after she recorded 99 digs in a 3-2 loss to East Hampton earlier in the week.

“Each game has a different dynamic, and that game I was kind of just in the zone and I followed the ball wherever it went,” she said. “If I’m feeling it and I think I can get to the ball, I’m calling it. My team just trusted me, and I just had a lot of confidence that game.”

Dellecave dishes 1,000th assist

Senior setter Caitlin Dellecave notched 36 assists in Patchogue-Medford’s 3-1 win over Longwood in Suffolk League I, giving her over 1,000 in her varsity career. Pat-Med coach Carrie Gangl said Dellecave holds the school assists record.

"It has been an amazing journey watching Caitlin from seventh grade to 12th grade become the setter she is today," Gangl said. "Her drive, work ethic and court awareness set her apart from others and her achievements are unparalleled."

Dellecave, a Stony Brook women’s lacrosse commit, has helped the Raiders to a 4-3 start to the season.

Lynbrook tops Wantagh in semifinal rematch

In a rematch of last season’s Nassau Class A semifinal bout, Lynbrook flipped the script. The Owls defeated Wantagh, 3-2, in a reversal of last fall’s score. Both teams now sit atop Nassau A-I at 5-1.

Ami Carey had 35 assists and 11 digs, Kate Foley had 39 digs and seven kills and Christina Franco had 20 digs and 10 kills as Lynbrook overcame a 2-1 deficit to win.

Wantagh coach Dan O’Shea said Lynbrook is “definitely the best all-around team we’ve seen,” echoing what other coaches in the county are saying, too.

Notable wins

- Look out for Centereach, which is now 8-1 overall. The Cougars defeated Smithtown East in Suffolk League III, 3-2, behind Stephanie Gatto’s serving performance in the third set. She had 23 kills, five blocks and scored five straight from the service line, helping Centereach win the set, 26-24.

- Maggie Caffrey’s 36 assists led Kellenberg over defending state CHSAA champion Sacred Heart, 3-2. Emily Acimovic had 18 kills and Krista Handler had 19 digs. The Firebirds led 2-0 before Sacred Heart tied the match at 2, but Kellenberg earned a 15-8 win in the final set.

Top performers

- Grace Angrisani had 42 assists and 12 digs in Bellmore JFK’s 3-1 win over Mineola. Cameron Montalbano chipped in with 26 kills and 16 digs.

- Natalie Billet had 30 kills and Hailey Katz had 52 assists as Commack defeated Patchogue-Medford in Suffolk League I, 3-2.

- Jen Koestner tallied 44 assists as Syosset defeated Baldwin in Nassau AA/B/C-III, 3-2. Erica Borzone’s 21 kills helped the Braves outlast Baldwin in a close final set, 25-23.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. Connetquot (9-0)

2. Massapequa (8-0)

3. Lynbrook (5-1)

4. Smithtown West (5-1)

5. Wantagh (5-1)

6. Kings Park (6-0)

7. Glenn (7-0)

8. St. Anthony’s (3-0)

9. Kellenberg (5-1)

10. Commack (6-0)

On the cusp (alphabetical order): Centereach, Eastport-South Manor, Mineola, South Side, Syosset

Games to watch

Monday: No games.

Tuesday: Holy Trinity at St. Anthony’s, 5:45 p.m.; Our Lady of Mercy at Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Wantagh at South Side, 6:15 p.m.; Westhampton at Bayport-Blue Point, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Baldwin at Wheatley, 6:15 p.m.; Calhoun at Carey, 4:30 p.m.

Friday: Mineola at South Side, 6:15 p.m.; Manhasset at Wantagh, 6:15 p.m.; Eastport-South Manor at Connetquot, 4 p.m.

Saturday: Longwood at Westhampton, 10 a.m.

Sunday: No games.