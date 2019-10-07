Recapping the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6 in Long Island girls volleyball, including milestones, key wins, Newsday’s Top 10 and more.

(All records and results are through games of Sunday, Oct. 6.)

Consorte nabs 300th win

Don Consorte has watched the volleyball landscape change dramatically since he first became a girls varsity coach in 1994 at Comsewogue. At Eastport-South Manor since 1998, Consorte earned his 300th win and 21st consecutive playoff berth after a 3-0 win over West Islip in Suffolk League IV.

“The group of girls that I’ve had over the years, I’ve just been so lucky,” he said.

He started at what then was Eastport High School in 1998 as a social studies teacher before Eastport and South Manor merged in 2003. His playoff streak began in 1999, and ESM won its first county title in 2000 while in Class C. In 2004, the Sharks won the Suffolk Class A championship.

For the past six years, ESM has bounced between Classes A and AA, settling into AA this year with hopes of making a playoff run. Many of Consorte’s players participate in club volleyball (some for the Long Island Fury, an East End program he founded with Bellport coach Larry Auth), and that has ESM playing at a high level.

“It’s come so far,” Consorte said, referencing the overall change in the game since he began coaching. “Just the level of play, the speed of the game, the power of the game has increased exponentially.”

Breaking down Nassau Conference A-I

It was expected to be tight, but the competition in Nassau Conference A-I might actually be more exciting than anyone thought. Because Nassau’s conferences are aligned based on ability, it’s clear that each of the eight teams are talented (and because of this alignment, all eight will make the playoffs).

Lynbrook and Wantagh are tied at the top at 7-1, but Lynbrook holds the advantage over Wantagh with a 3-2 win in late September.

South Side is 5-3, while Bellmore JFK and Mineola are 4-4. Manhasset is 3-5 after a 3-2 loss to Wantagh. Long Beach, the defending state Class AA champion, is 2-6. Hewlett is 0-8 but boasts star outside hitter Kayley Ragazzini.

South Side is a team to watch during the second half of the season. Coach Cheryl Scalice has strong hitters in Katelyn Tollefsen, Jaden Garelle, Sophia Jackson, as well as a stable of supporting talent.

Last fall, Wantagh came out of the county battle-tested and took that straight to a state Class A championship. If nothing else, these teams are equipped to succeed come playoffs.

Notable wins

- Sachem East dropped the first two sets to Longwood but ultimately came back to win the League I match. Jayda Colson had 10 blocks and eight kills, Meredith Caviglia had 16 digs and six kills, and Olivia Baumann had 13 digs, nine kills and five aces.

- Bellport needed five sets to stave off a struggling Sachem North team, but the Clippers earned a 3-2 win in a non-league match thanks to Colleen Shaw’s 12 kills and 12 blocks. Hanna Lupo had 32 digs.

- Hannah LePage had 16 kills and 10 blocks as Islip overcame a 2-1 deficit to defeat Rocky Point in Suffolk League V. Anna MacGibbon added 13 kills, four aces and three blocks.

Top performers

- Debbie Boudouris posted assist totals of 58 and 55 in 3-2 wins over Manhasset and South Side, respectively, leading Wantagh in Nassau Conference A-I. Coach Dan O’Shea touted Boudouris' speed before the season, allowing Wantagh to run an up-tempo offense.

- Carley Vincenzi had 39 assists, 14 digs and four kills in Carey’s 3-2 win over Calhoun in Nassau Conference A-II.

- Natalie Billet had 26 kills and Hailey Katz had 40 assists as Commack earned a 3-2 win over Longwood in Suffolk League I.

- Sofia Termini had 44 assists for St. Anthony’s in a 3-2 CHSAA win over Sacred Heart.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. Connetquot (11-0)

2. Massapequa (9-0)

3. Lynbrook (7-1)

4. Smithtown West (7-1)

5. Wantagh (7-1)

6. Kings Park (7-0)

7. Glenn (7-0)

8. St. Anthony’s (5-0)

9. Kellenberg (7-1)

10. Commack (7-0)

On the cusp (alphabetical order): Centereach, Eastport-South Manor, South Side, Syosset, Westhampton

Games to watch

Monday

Bethpage at Carey, 4:40 p.m.

Commack at Sachem East, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Smithtown West at Connetquot, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

Bellmore JFK at South Side, 6:15 p.m.

Wantagh at Mineola, 6:15 p.m.

Ward Melville at Patchogue-Medford, 4 p.m.

Friday

Kings Park at Westhampton, 4 p.m.

Shoreham-Wading River at Mount Sinai, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Harborfields tournament, 8 a.m.

Kings Park tournament, 8 a.m.

Glenn tournament, 8 a.m.