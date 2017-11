GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — King Park’s quest for its first state volleyball title came to an end in pool play in the Class A state championship tournament semifinals at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls Saturday.

Kings Park (20-0) finished with a 3-3 record in pool play, but Walter Panas finished 5-1 and Williamsville East finished 4-2 in pool play and will play in Sunday’s championship.