This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 44° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 44° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolVolleyball

Long Beach girls end Massapequa’s volleyball reign

Grace Rosenberg propels Marines to Nassau AA championship.

Long Beach celebrates its win over Massapequa in

Long Beach celebrates its win over Massapequa in the Nassau Class AA girls volleyball final at SUNY-Old Westbury on Nov. 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Gene Morris  gene.morris@newsday.com @GeneMorris
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Grace Rosenberg saw the pass in front of her and knew what she had to do.

“My coach has been telling me all season to go for it — and I really haven’t been, but today I turned it on,” Rosenberg said. “After I got the kill I looked at her like, ‘I did it.’ It was awesome.”

With that final kill, Rosenberg propelled the top-seeded Long Beach girls volleyball team to a 33-31, 25-22, 25-20 win over No. 2 Massapequa in the Nassau Class AA championship Wednesday at SUNY Old Westbury. Massapequa had won the last 17 county titles.

The teams split regular season meetings, with Long Beach’s win on Sept. 28 its first against Massapequa in 15 years.

“This is an incredible feeling for us because we know what a talented team Massapequa is,” Emma McGovern said. “They’ve always been a really strong and consistent program and always have good players. We knew this was going to be a great challenge against a great opponent.”

McGovern finished with 19 kills, two assists, three aces and two blocks.

The first set was a marathon that saw constant lead changes that turned on an athletic point by Rosenberg that tied it at 31. The Marines won the next two points to take the set.

“We knew the first set was going to be pivotal,” coach Kerri Rehnback said. “That was really going to set the tone and when the score kept going up I knew whoever won it was going to have great momentum . . . I knew we had a really good team coming back and it was a priority not to just get here but win it.”

Long Beach (13-1) jumped out to leads in the next two sets but both times Massapequa (12-2) rallied to close the gap.

“Our win earlier this season really gave us a boost knowing that we had the capability to beat them,” McGovern said. “We knew tonight we had to finish and play the same way if not better.”

Even though the Chiefs never gave in, Rosenberg knew her team was going to come out on top.

“The second we stepped on the court today I knew we could do it,” said Rosenberg, who had 10 kills and 25 assists. “There was some kind of energy and I knew it was going to happen.”

Long Beach will play the winner of Connetquot and Commack in the Long Island Class AA championship Saturday at Suffolk CCC-Brentwood at 6:30 p.m.

Gene Morris joined Newsday's sports department in September 2012 and covers high school sports. He earned a journalism degree from Stony Brook University in 2010.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

Long Beach's Kelly McDonagh plays the ball as Nassau Class AA final: Long Beach vs. Massapequa
Melissa Loyer of East Rockaway plays the ball Nassau Class C final: East Rockaway vs. Carle Place
Madison Gale of Kellenberg makes a set during CHSAA girls volleyball final: Kellenberg vs. Sacred Heart
Smithtown's Brittney Viera performs on the balance beam Suffolk gymnastics team championships
Sachem North's Jack Driscoll plays the ball during Suffolk Class A final: Sachem North vs. Eastport-South Manor
Hauppauge's Matthew Tsororos sets the ball during the Suffolk Class B boys volleyball final: Hauppauge vs. Sayville
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE