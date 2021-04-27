Massapequa wins second straight Nassau boys volleyball title

On Monday night, Massapequa boys volleyball coach Elissa DiSalvo had a front-row seat in watching the school’s girls program cap an undefeated season with its second consecutive county title.

Less than 24 hours later, she helped guide her team to an identical outcome.

The home team hosted another volleyball celebration on Tuesday night as No. 1 Massapequa defeated No. 3 Long Beach in the Nassau Class A final, 25-12, 25-21, 25-18, to secure its third county championship in the past four seasons.

In similar fashion to the girls team, the boys also dropped only one set throughout the season.

"It’s the work ethic," DiSalvo said. "It’s unparalleled…It’s a constant pursuit of being the best."

Outside hitter Liam Carroll, who had 14 kills, said there is a mutual respect shared by the two champion volleyball programs.

"This is awesome," Carroll said. "To do this two years in a row is a great feeling. We both always come to compete every day and the two teams are always supporting each other."

Massapequa (13-0) showcased its talent from the outset, winning the opening set 25-12 after jumping out to a 9-2 lead. Long Beach used six consecutive points in the second set to move ahead 14-13, but after falling behind 20-19, Massapequa ultimately prevailed by scoring six of the final seven points, and took a commanding 2-0 advantage before closing out the victory in the final game.

"One philosophy that we have is that the game is always 0-0," said Massapequa setter Max Cohen, who had 30 assists and 10 digs. "So that’s what we did in the second set and we got the job done."

Right-side hitter Brendan Baron, who recorded eight kills and two blocks, said Massapequa had its eyes on the county title from the outset.

"We came into the first day with a very specific goal in our minds," Baron said. "Especially with this season and counties being the furthest we could go, we knew we needed to make it here and we did."

All the more impressive for Massapequa, only one starter from last season remained at the same position this year.

"We come in every day and we have the mindset of being a champion," DiSalvo said. "That’s how we practice every day and I say it all the time, ‘Play like a champion. You want to be a champion, play like one.’ And they really have and it’s awesome."