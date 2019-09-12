Boys volleyball players to watch in 2019
Ryan Barnett, Westhampton, OH, Jr.: Tallied 165 kills, 91 digs and 17 aces last season.
Sammy Ben-Levi, Roslyn, MH, Sr.: Had 206 kills and 55 digs last season.
Nick Bianco, Massapequa, OH, Sr.: One of the elite outside hitters in Nassau and a leader for the Chiefs.
Adam Burk, Eastport-South Manor, OH, Sr.: Captain finished last season with 121 kills and led the Sharks to a Suffolk Division II title.
Trey Cole, Connetquot, OH, Sr.: The Pepperdine commit had 159 kills, 96 digs, 13 assists and 12 aces after moving to outside hitter last season.
Robert Copozzi, Center Moriches, OH, Sr.: Copozzi had 288 kills, 155 digs, 24 assists, 23 aces and 12 blocks last season.
Dominick Deon, Ward Melville, L, Sr.: Tallied 469 digs and 21 aces last season.
A.J. Fitzgerald, Sachem North, OH, Sr.: One of the most imposing hitters in Suffolk, he totaled 253 kills, 136 digs and 30 aces last season.
Cooper Moran, Bellmore JFK, S, Sr.: Expected to play a bigger role for the defending Division II state champions after recording 158 digs, 72 kills and 44 aces last season.
Ryan Parker, Northport, S, Sr.: Parker finished with 318 assists, 153 kills, 109 digs and 27 blocks last season.
