Boys volleyball players to watch in 2019

Bellmore JFK's Cooper Moran sets up the pass

By Mike Ruiz michael.ruiz@newsday.com
Ryan Barnett, Westhampton, OH, Jr.: Tallied 165 kills, 91 digs and 17 aces last season.

Sammy Ben-Levi, Roslyn, MH, Sr.: Had 206 kills and 55 digs last season.

Nick Bianco, Massapequa, OH, Sr.: One of the elite outside hitters in Nassau and a leader for the Chiefs.

Adam Burk, Eastport-South Manor, OH, Sr.: Captain finished last season with 121 kills and led the Sharks to a Suffolk Division II title.

Trey Cole, Connetquot, OH, Sr.: The Pepperdine commit had 159 kills, 96 digs, 13 assists and 12 aces after moving to outside hitter last season.

Robert Copozzi, Center Moriches, OH, Sr.: Copozzi had 288 kills, 155 digs, 24 assists, 23 aces and 12 blocks last season.

Dominick Deon, Ward Melville, L, Sr.: Tallied 469 digs and 21 aces last season.

A.J. Fitzgerald, Sachem North, OH, Sr.: One of the most imposing hitters in Suffolk, he totaled 253 kills, 136 digs and 30 aces last season.

Cooper Moran, Bellmore JFK, S, Sr.: Expected to play a bigger role for the defending Division II state champions after recording 158 digs, 72 kills and 44 aces last season.

Ryan Parker, Northport, S, Sr.: Parker finished with 318 assists, 153 kills, 109 digs and 27 blocks last season.

