TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Evening
SEARCH
30° Good Evening
Sam Cox of Pierson makes the dig during
SportsHigh SchoolVolleyball

Long Island Class C girls volleyball final: Oyster Bay vs. Pierson

Print

Pierson defeated Oyster Bay in the Long Island Class C girls volleyball final on Saturday Nov. 16, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Garden City players celebrate their 1-0 victory over State Class B field hockey semifinal: Garden City vs. Vestal photos Sachem East's Alexandra Howell hustles for the ball State Class A field hockey semifinal: Sachem East vs. Maine-Endwell photos Carle Place midfielder Alexandra Nagy shoot the ball State Class C field hockey semifinal: Carle Place vs. Johnstown photos Massapequa #7 Jaclyn Portogallo controls the ball during State Class AA girls soccer semifinal: Massapequa vs. Fayetteville-Manlius photos Babylon goalie Emma Ward warms up before the State Class A girls soccer semifinal: Babylon vs. Central Valley Academy photos Carlo Paz of Locust Valley rights for yards Nassau Conference IV football semifinal: Seaford vs. Locust Valley photos Chaminade's Mario Fischetti Jr. cuts in front of CHSFL Class AA-1 football championship: Chaminade vs. Kellenberg photos Schuylerville's Garrett Hutchinson, left challenges Center Moriches' Michael State Class B boys soccer semifinal: Center Moriches vs. Schuylerville photos Jericho's Jordan Miller, left and Rye's Arda Arslan, State Class A boys soccer semifinal: Jericho vs. Rye photos Brentwood's Nathaniel Austin's path to the goal is State Class AA boys soccer semifinal: Brentwood vs. Ossining photos Shoreham-Wading River's Ashley Borriello battles Jamesville-DeWitt's #2 Sydney State Class A girls soccer semifinal: Shoreham-Wading River vs. Jamesville-DeWitt photos William Floyd RB Tyshawn Lopez powers his way Suffolk Division I football semifinal: Patchogue-Medford vs. Floyd photos Section 11 runners run in the NYSPHSAA Championship New York State cross country championship photos The South Side volleyball team proudly display their Long Island Class A girls volleyball final: South Side vs. Kings Park photos Pierce Archer of Garden City rushes for a Nassau Conference II football semifinal: Garden City vs. Mepham photos Hugh Kelleher of MacArthur rushes for a 15-yard Nassau Conference II football semifinal: MacArthur vs. Valley Stream Central photos The Seaford girls volleyball team with their winning LI Class B girls volleyball final: Seaford vs. Bayport-Blue Point photos The Connetquot girls volleyball team proudly shows off Long Island Class AA girls volleyball semifinal: Massapequa vs. Connetquot photos Hunter Bloomer of Long Beach spikes the volleyball Nassau Class B boys volleyball final: Long Beach vs. Bethpage photos Plainedge's quarterback Daniel Villari outruns all players on Nassau Conference III football semifinal: Plainedge vs. North Shore photos Lindenhurst RB Jack Hogan takes the handoff around Suffolk Division II football semifinal: Centereach vs. Lindenhurst photos Anele Nwanyanwu of Longwood runs the ball against Suffolk Division I football semifinal: Longwood vs. Sachem East photos Vincent Colucci of Massapequa hits the volleyball away Nassau Class A boys volleyball final: Plainview-JFK vs. Massapequa photos South Side's Nick LiCalzi evades Wantagh tacklers in Nassau Confernce III semifinal: South Side vs. Wantagh photos
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search