Newsday's annual list of the top high school girls volleyball players on Long Island, in alphabetical order:

Liv Benard, Kings Park, MB, Sr.

The Newsday All-Long Island selection had 98 kills and 29 blocks last season, with a 45% kill rate. The four-year varsity player can play anywhere on the court, but she is most explosive in the middle.

Natalie Billet, Commack, OH, Sr.

The three-year varsity player had 206 kills last season. She is a fierce competitor with a powerful swing and the ability to see the entire floor. She will play at Springfield next year.

Gabriella Carere, Connetquot, OH, Sr.

Carere can play all over the court and had 159 kills, 30 blocks and 26 aces for the Long Island Class AA champions last season.

Sophia DeBonis, Bay Shore, S, Soph.

She contributes in every facet of the game, highlighted by 56 assists, nine digs, seven kills and three aces in a victory against Ward Melville in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals last season.

Briana Espert, Baldwin, OH, Sr.

Espert is an all-around talent who averaged 17 kills, 20 digs, four aces and three blocks a match last season.

Maddie Gamberg, South Side, MD, Sr.

She led the county in blocks (44), according to coach Cheryl Scalice. Gamberg added 73 kills for the defending Long Island Class A champions and is committed to play at SUNY Geneseo.

Sophia Hadjiyane, Glenn, MH, Sr.

She has the ability to contribute in all aspects of the game and had 116 kills, 204 digs, 54 aces and 25 blocks last season.

Alessandra Heimbauer, Massapequa, OH, Jr.

Heimbauer is averaging 15 kills a game this season for the defending Nassau Class AA championship. The three-year varsity player had 17 kills and 12 digs in a win against Syosset last season.

Katie Hickey, Connetquot, MH, Sr.

The 6-2 powerful middle hitter had 159 kills, 31 aces and 30 blocks last year for the Long Island Class AA champions last season.

Camryn Hoffman, South Side, Libero, Jr.

Hoffman had 539 digs and 91 assists as the anchor of the Cyclones' defense with the ability to start the return for the defending Long Island Class A champions.

Hailey Katz, Commack, Setter, Sr.

The three-year starter had 317 assists last season. Katz is a scrappy player not afraid to sacrifice her body on the floor. But her physical and mental agility also make her the quarterback on the court, coach Anthony Barone said.

Jen Koestner, Syosset, S/OH, Sr.

Koestner had 365 assists and 44 aces for the Nassau Class AA runner-up last season. The three-year setter is a strong decision-maker with the ability to play and hit from anywhere on the floor.

Megan Kirtyan, Massapequa, Setter, Jr.

She is the catalyst for jumpstarting the Massapequa attack and was the starting setter in last year’s Nassau Class AA championship season. Kirtyan had 21 assists and five blocks in a win over Syosset last season.

Sommer Madigan, Smithtown East, MH, Jr.

Madigan averaged 10 kills and three blocks a match last season, including 16 kills against Smithtown West.

Rebecca Meier, Kellenberg, OH, Sr.

She had 131 kills, 122 digs and 150 serve receptions for the CHSAA champions last season. Meier is committed to play at Molloy.

Cameron Montalbano, Bellmore JFK, OH, Sr.

The Newsday All-Long Island selection had 280 digs, 254 kills and 34 aces last season. Montalbano, a five-year varsity player, has been a staple for Bellmore JFK.

Hannah Naja, Smithtown West, OH, Sr.

The four-year starter has 617 kills on varsity and recorded 111 aces last season with a deadly serve. She has the versatility to play out of position, which she did much of last season because of injuries on the team.

Maggie O’Flynn, St. Anthony’s, OH, Sr.

O’Flynn has one of the most powerful hits in the CHSAA and led St. Anthony’s with 180 kills last season.

Alexis Stoehrer, Patchogue-Medford, Libero, Jr.

Stoehrer played in every set last season, and recorded more than 300 digs and 300 serve receptions. She has a high volleyball IQ and the ability to read hitters very well to put herself in the best defensive position possible.

Sofia Termini, St. Anthony's, Setter, Sr.

Termini was the conductor of the Friars’ offense with 616 assists, 30 aces, 24 blocks and 18 kills last season when St. Anthony's went 15-1.

Kasey Tietjen, Smithtown West, OH, Jr.

The four-year varsity starter has 578 varsity kills and can play anywhere on the court.

Sally Tietjen, Smithtown West, OH, Sr.

The five-year varsity starter missed last season with a dislocated ankle but is back at full strength for this season. She had 734 kills on varsity, acts as the primary serve receiver and plays all around the court.

Maeve Voltz, Bay Shore, MH, Jr.

The 6-1 middle hitter is an imposing force on the court. Voltz had 18 kills and nine blocks in a victory against Ward Melville in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals last season.

Kylie Wixted, Connetquot, MH, Sr.

The 6-3 middle hitter sets the offensive tempo for the T-Birds and is a huge blocking threat at the net. She had 96 kills and 62 blocks for the Suffolk Class AA champions last season.

Julia Zalta, Great Neck North, OH/S, Sr.

The four-year starter can play any position on the floor and often leads the team in aces, kills and assists in the same match. Zalta has a strong court presence and volleyball IQ and will be playing at the University of Delaware next fall.