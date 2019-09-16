A look back at last week in girls volleyball

Recapping the week of Sept. 9-15 in Long Island girls volleyball, starting with a last-ditch comeback by Clarke and finishing with other notables from the first full week of the season.

(All records and results are through games of Sunday, Sept. 15.)

Down to the wire, Clarke survives

Clarke trailed, 22-18, in the fifth set of Friday’s Nassau Conference AA/B/C-III match against Locust Valley, but the Rams kept pushing. They scored the final seven points of the match to earn the 3-2 victory.

Christina Goglia had eight aces, ToniAnn Servider had 27 digs, Gabby Posillico had 20 digs and Bianca Piscitelli added 15 assists and 15 digs.

Off to a 5-0 start, Clarke has swept Uniondale, West Hempstead and Westbury. In a 3-2 win over Malverne, Piscitelli controlled the service line in the fifth set to give Clarke a 13-0 lead from which it wouldn’t falter. She had 15 assists and 12 aces in the match.

In the early portion of the season, Clarke appears to be the team to beat in Nassau AA/B/C-III.

Notable wins

- Bellmore JFK, new to Nassau Conference A-I this fall, defeated defending state Class AA champion Long Beach, 3-0, behind 23 assists from Grace Angrisani and 19 kills and 11 digs from Cameron Montalbano. Jennifer Field added 13 digs.

- Sophia DiGirolamo had 16 kills and Molly Cronin had 27 digs as Ward Melville surprised Smithtown West, a semifinalist in Suffolk Class AA last fall, 3-2 in non-league.

- Meghan Heckleman’s 22 assists, four kills and four aces paced Mineola in its 3-1 win over South Side in Nassau Conference A-I. Melanie Podstupka added 13 digs and three aces, and Morgan Brady had six kills. The Mustangs overcame 14 blocks by the Cyclones, six of which came from Jaden Garelle.

- Caitlin Dellecave racked up 35 assists, and Paulina Rutkowski chipped in 14 kills as Patchogue-Medford defeated Sachem East 3-2 in its Suffolk League I opener.

- Newfield overcame the powerful hitting of Huntington’s Cat Jamison to defeat the Blue Devils, 3-2, in Suffolk League III. Jamie Albrecht had 19 kills and 10 digs, Catherine Vento had 18 kills and Sara Silver had 33 assists. Jamison had 25 kills for Huntington.

- East Hampton and Islip traded comeback set victories in the Bonackers’ eventual 3-2 match win in non-league. Mikela Junemann paced the team with 17 kills, and Molly Mamay provided stability setting.

- Emily DeVito had 18 kills, five digs, four aces and three blocks as Seaford held off Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 3-2, in Nassau Conference AA/B/C-I.

Top performers

- Samantha Green did a bit of everything in Mepham’s 3-2 win over Great Neck South in Nassau Conference A-III. She had 18 assists, 14 kills, nine digs and seven aces, helping the Pirates come back from an 0-2 deficit.

- Lindenhurst defeated Sachem North, 3-2, in Suffolk League II, in large part due to Nikki Sottile’s 50 assists. The Bulldogs trailed 2-1 before mounting a comeback.

- Kasey Tietjen of Smithtown West was unstoppable in a 3-2 win over Eastport-South Manor in non-league as the sophomore tallied 26 kills, 21 digs and six blocks.

• East Islip’s Nicole Palmer posted a triple-double in a 3-2 win over West Islip in Suffolk League IV, totaling 24 assists, 17 digs and 12 kills.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. Connetquot (4-0)

2. Ward Melville (3-0)

3. Wantagh (2-0)

4. Smithtown West (3-1)

5. Kings Park (3-0)

6. Lynbrook (2-0)

7. Glenn (3-0)

8. Massapequa (3-0)

9. Sacred Heart (0-0)

10. Westhampton (4-1)

On the cusp (alphabetical order): Baldwin, Bayport-Blue Point, Eastport-South Manor, South Side, Syosset

Games to watch

Monday, Sept. 16: Bellmore JFK at Wantagh, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Seaford at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18: South Side at Manhasset, 6:15 p.m.; Northport at Bay Shore, 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19: Patchogue-Medford at Ward Melville, 4 p.m.; Holy Trinity at Sacred Heart, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20: South Side at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Bayport-Blue Point Invitational, 8 a.m.