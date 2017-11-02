This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
SportsHigh SchoolVolleyball

Connetquot’s Mackenzie Cole named All-American

The Duke-bound senior will play in Kansas City on Dec. 15.

Mackenzie Cole

Mackenzie Cole Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Kenny DeJohn  kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Mackenzie Cole is a natural libero, one bound for Duke after she graduates from Connetquot in June.

Out of necessity, Cole moved to outside hitter this season and has led the Thunderbirds to the No. 1 seed in the Suffolk class AA playoffs. More importantly, her efforts landed her one of the most prestigious honors a girls volleyball player can earn.

Cole was named a member of the Under Armour All-American first team, joining Lindenhurst’s Emily Clemens (Class of 2013) as the only Long Island girls volleyball players to ever achieve the feat.

She was selected from a field of over 620 nominations. The first team includes 24 athletes.

As a result, Cole has been invited to play in the All-America Volleyball Match on Dec. 15 at the Spring Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Cole is a three-time Newsday All-Long Island first team selection, a 2015 state champion and a 2016 state runner-up. She was Newsday’s Suffolk Player of the Year in 2016.

In 84 sets this fall, Cole has 272 kills, 225 digs, 59 aces and 11 blocks.

