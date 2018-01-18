Connetquot’s Mackenzie Cole named Gatorade girls volleyball state player of year
The outside hitter also made All-American, competed with the USA Youth National Training Team, won a 2017 state Class AA title and was Newsday’s player of the year.
Connetquot star Mackenzie Cole was named the Gatorade state player of the year in girls volleyball Tuesday, further adding to a long list of accomplishments for the senior in the last calendar year alone.
Cole competed with the USA Volleyball Youth National Training Team this July, was named an All-American in November, won a 2017 state Class AA championship a few weeks later and was named Newsday’s Long Island player of the year at season’s end.
The outside hitter and libero bound for Duke was a six-year varsity starter who earned Newsday’s All-Long Island first team recognition four times. She had 333 kills, 292 digs and 74 aces for the undefeated Thunderbirds this fall, helping them overcome a 2-1 deficit against Shenendehowa in the state championship match.