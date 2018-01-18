Connetquot star Mackenzie Cole was named the Gatorade state player of the year in girls volleyball Tuesday, further adding to a long list of accomplishments for the senior in the last calendar year alone.

Cole competed with the USA Volleyball Youth National Training Team this July, was named an All-American in November, won a 2017 state Class AA championship a few weeks later and was named Newsday’s Long Island player of the year at season’s end.

The outside hitter and libero bound for Duke was a six-year varsity starter who earned Newsday’s All-Long Island first team recognition four times. She had 333 kills, 292 digs and 74 aces for the undefeated Thunderbirds this fall, helping them overcome a 2-1 deficit against Shenendehowa in the state championship match.