TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolVolleyball

Wantagh doesn't let up, tops South Side in straight sets for Nassau Class A volleyball crown

Wantagh celebrates during the Nassau Class A girls

Wantagh celebrates during the Nassau Class A girls volleyball final on Wednesday, April 28 2021, in Wantagh. Credit: Dawn McCormick

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

After the second set of Wednesday’s Nassau Class A girls volleyball final, Wantagh found itsel facing two opponents. It had done pretty well with the first one – South Side. But now, human nature had entered the gym and a new set of obstacles appeared.

Wantagh (12-1) had won the first two sets in convincing fashion and had to win only one of the next three to take home the title. Letting up would have been easy. Instead, they refused to do so.

"For us, it’s not very hard," Emily Van O’Linda said. "We know how South Side is. We know that they’re capable of coming back after two [sets]. We beat them in five during the season, we know that they’re not going to give up against us. That pushed us more. It was like ‘hey, play like it’s the first set, we’re not done yet.’"
But they were done soon – which was good news for host Wantagh. Despite falling behind early in the third set for the first and only time of the match, Wantagh was able to reassert itself as the dominant force in the room and come away wih a straight sets victory over South Side, 25-18, 25-9, 25-16 to capture the crown.

It was its first county title since 2018, when it also won the state championship, according to coach Daniel O’Shea.

"I really wish we could go further this year, because I really do believe we would have won states," said Julia Coppola, lamenting that the season ends at the county level because of COVID-19 concerns.

Shannon Sullivan led Wantagh with nine kills. Sadie Reich had eight and Olivia Pugliese had six. Sarah Rende had 25 assists and Nicolette Piscopo has 12 digs. Van O’Linda had nine digs and Coppola had seven.

"Today we played some of the best games that we’ve ever played," Reich said. "…We needed to come out in all three sets strong. In the second set, we kept telling each other ‘play like it’s the first set. Play like we didn’t win anything yet.’"

Wantagh was most dominant in the second set, opening up a 5-0 lead and never looking back. In the third set, it trailed 3-2, held tight with 8-7 and 13-10 leads before ballooning it to 20-13.

"We got a kill and we came together and said ‘this is where we push,’ '' Coppola said.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

More high schools

Tommy Poz #10 of Garden City, right, makes
Nassau Class A boys soccer final: Garden City vs. Great Neck North photos
Sadie Reich of Wantagh (left) and Shannon Sullivan
Nassau Class A girls volleyball final: Wantagh vs. South Side photos
CalhounÕs Pat Sanchez (2) with the spike past
Nassau II boys volleyball championship: Calhoun vs. Bethpage
Jamie Behar of Wheatley looks to throw down
Nassau Class B girls soccer final: Wheatley vs. Carle Place photos
Individual champion James Bradley of East Hampton hits
Photos: Suffolk boys golf individual championship
South Side defeated Manhasset, 4-2, in a Nassau
Highlights: Manhasset vs. South Side in the Nassau Class A semis
Didn’t find what you were looking for?