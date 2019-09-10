Girls volleyball players to watch in 2019
Jaden Garelle, South Side, MH, Sr.
A versatile middle with a consistent serve who can also defend on the back row, she’s a stabilizer for the Cyclones.
Viki Harkin, Mattituck, OH, Sr.
The high flyer delivers punishing kills for a team hoping to compete for another Long Island Class C championship.
Cat Jamison, Huntington, OH, Sr.
A 6-2 powerhouse who dominates opposing back lines with a combination of strength and placement.
Mikela Junemann, East Hampton, OH, Sr.
The Bonackers’ go-to hitter as a junior, she had 15 kills in a loss in the Suffolk Class A semifinals against Kings Park last season.
Diana Migliozzi, Connetquot, S, Sr.
She played all over the court for an inexperienced Thunderbirds team last fall, but will settle into the full-time setter position this year.
Kayley Ragazzini, Hewlett, OH, Sr.
The two-time defending Nassau Class B weight throw champion is also a powerful hitter who leads a team elevated to Nassau Conference A-I.
Belle Smith, Westhampton, L, Sr.
Approaching 2,000 career digs, Smith is a stalwart of the Hurricanes' defense and an anchor for what the team hopes to achieve this fall.
Victoria Spencer, Wantagh, OH, Sr.
A consistent secondary threat for the Warriors during their run to a state Class A title last season, she’ll be the top option this year.
Sally Tietjen, Smithtown West, OH, Jr.
She had 339 kills last season, and now that the Bulls hope to make a run at the county title, she’ll be the focal point yet again.
Lauren Wong, Holy Trinity, L, Sr.
One of the top liberos in the CHSAA, she’s a steady passer and defender for the talented Titans.
