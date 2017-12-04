Meet the players who earned first-team honors for Newsday's All-Long Island girls volleyball team in 2017.

Long Island Player of the Year: Brennen Brandow, Eastport-South Manor, OH, Sr.

The top hitter on a Sharks team that found success in a more competitive classification this season, Brandow did so much more than just tally kills.

"For our team, of course he was the top hitter," ESM coach Bruce Stiriz said. "But he was also our second-best defender. Serving-wise, he had the most aces. Blocking, he was our second-best blocker."

With a vertical that makes it seem like he's floating in midair, Brandow surveyed defenses all season to find weak spots. When he found them, he exploited them time and time again.

Stiriz said Brandow is receiving interest from several colleges, including at least one school in Division I. This after a 2016 season in which he showed so much as a right side hitter that Stiriz just knew he needed to get him the ball even more.

With that came the responsibility of both leading the team's offense and making sure everyone is on the same page.

"I would hate to think what we would've been about him," Stiriz said. "His calmness just resonated with the rest of the team. If there was a problem on the court, he was the first to smooth it out."