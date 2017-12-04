Meet the players who earned first-team honors for Newsday's All-Long Island girls volleyball team in 2017.

Long Island Player of the Year: Mackenzie Cole, Connetquot, OH, Sr.

A natural libero, Cole switched to outside hitter this season for the needs of her team. Going to Duke for her skills at libero, Cole was new to being a full-time hitter.

But given her volleyball IQ, Cole made the transition almost seamlessly. She led the state Class AA champions in kills (333), finished second in aces (74) and still showcased her defensive prowess by chipping in 292 digs.

"This year, she sacrificed a lot to move outside," coach Justin Hertz said. "But the team needed it, and it was without question."

Cole looked like a seasoned hitter during the Thunderbirds' championship run, using her court vision to execute a variety of different hits. She fed off the strong passing of her teammates to keep the T-Birds' offense rolling.

Combine her success at a new position with her already-polished defensive skills, and Cole was an all-around player. She even earned state tournament MVP honors. Hertz said her dedication to the sport is what sets her apart from others.

"She's been a six-year varsity starter," he said. "She's never once, not one single time, missed a practice. Even when she's sick, she's come and sat in the corner because she refuses to miss a practice."