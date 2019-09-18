It wasn’t all a breeze, but there were moments during Wednesday night’s Suffolk League II girls volleyball match between Northport and host Bay Shore in which the Marauders made it look easy.

An inconsistent team the past few seasons, Bay Shore is showing signs of being squarely in the mix in Suffolk Class AA. Fired up after dropping the third set, the Marauders bounced back for a 25-20, 25-12, 16-25, 25-16 win, improving to 4-0.

Bay Shore’s deep rotation of hitters — Ali Susskind (14 kills), Kiersten DeCamp (11) and Caitlin Christie (eight) chief among them — pummeled the Northport defense, as swing after powerful swing found its way to the hardwood.

“We had a little bit of a dip in the middle of the game, and we came together as a team in the timeout and figured out that we needed to bring some fire into this game,” DeCamp said.

Middle Maeve Voltz (four kills) did her part, too, taking advantage of the accurate setting of freshman Sophia DeBonis (35 assists). With Delaney Roan and Caroline Casey contributing at the service line and libero April Sexton locking down the back row, Bay Shore was able to put together a complete victory.

Having lost to Northport twice by a combined 6-0 last fall, it was a welcome change for the Marauders.

“Our team just came together, finally,” Susskind said. “We’ve had ups and downs, and there’s just no better feeling. We came to fight and we came to win.”

Northport (1-2) appeared to be in control early in the first set, taking a 12-5 lead when Bay Shore botched a return over the net. But Bay Shore scored eight of the next nine points — highlighted by three DeCamp kills — knotting the score at 13.

The sides continued to trade leads until DeCamp put the Marauders ahead 19-18, a lead they wouldn’t surrender.

The Marauders showed their might in the second set. Casey served three straight aces during a 5-0 run that put Bay Shore ahead 21-8. Voltz finished the set with a thunderous shot down the middle.

In need of a spark, Shannon Leone and Kelly McLaughlin took over the third set for Northport. Leone served three aces in a 7-0 run, putting the Tigers ahead 15-13, before Samantha Gilmore put down the winner.

Northport looked to continue the momentum by tying the score at 10 in the fourth set, but Christie’s block followed by her kill on the next offensive possession ended all hopes of a Northport comeback.