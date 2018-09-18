Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
70° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolVolleyball

Patchogue-Medford vs. Ward Melville

Print

Patchogue-Medford defeated Ward Melville, 3-2, in a Suffolk girls volleyball match Tuesday.

MORE PHOTOS

Northport players celebrate after the final point in Northport vs. Connetquot girls volleyball Bethpage's Matt Schneider runs the ball and gets High school photos of the month: September 2018 Northport's Paige Leonard (6) and West Islip's Frankie Northport vs. West Islip girls soccer Brentwood Kenny Lazo grabs the pass over Commack Brentwood vs. Commack football Plainedge's Daniel Villari runs the ball and gets Plainedge vs. Bethpage football Deyvon Wright of Half Hollow Hills West fights Sayville vs. Hills West football Clarke High School Boys Football player, Arton Dalipi Malverne vs. Clarke football West Islip's Mike La Donna cuts back on Centereach vs. West Islip football St. Anthony's Gregory Campisi with the TD run Chaminade vs. St. Anthony's football Plainview JFK fullback Nicholas Sallie gains some yardage Port Washington vs. Plainview JFK football Northport's Justin Gerdvil scores a touchdown against Lindenhurst Northport vs. Lindenhurst football Emma Madden of South Side, left, and Cailey South Side vs. North Shore girls soccer East Islip RB Dylan Rigo powers his way East Islip vs. Westhampton football Emma Terino of East Meadow heads the ball Syosset vs. East Meadow girls soccer Wantagh's Kayla Rende sets the ball in the Wantagh vs. Mineola girls volleyball Kaelan Bradley #25 of Sacred Heart Academy, right, Garden City vs. Sacred Heart girls soccer Glenn's outside hitter Mia Cergol (22) with the Glenn vs. Shoreham-Wading River girls volleyball Evan Bandini #4 of Chaminade, left, heads a Chaminade vs. St. John the Baptist boys soccer JFK wide receiver Jason Small, no.1, gains some Bellmore JFK vs Calhoun football Longwood RB Elrich Bowlay-Williams gets brought down for Longwood vs. Floyd football Wyandanch's Teywan Hailey (21) finds a crease in Greenport vs. Wyandanch football Michael Lombardi #31 of Wantagh, gets wrapped up Lawrence vs. Wantagh football Seaford's Logan Masters hands off to Ryan Butler Seaford vs. Locust Valley football Northport's Tom Lauinger (8) runs the ball and Hills East vs. Northport football