GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — The Pierson/Bridgehampton girls volleyball team’s historic run came to an end in pool play in the Class C state t semifinals at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls Saturday.

Pierson/Bridgehampton (11-3) finished with a 1-5 record in pool play, defeating Voorheesville in its fifth set of the day, 25-21. It was the team’s first trip to the state championship semifinals in school history.