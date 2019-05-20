TODAY'S PAPER
Volleyball

CHSAA boys volleyball final: St. John the Baptist vs. Chaminade

St. John's the Baptist defeated Chaminade in the CHSAA boys volleyball championship on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Alec Portera of St. John the Baptist spikes
Photo Credit: James Escher

Alec Portera of St. John the Baptist spikes for a point during the CHSAA volleyball final against Chaminade at Adelphi University on Monday. St. John the Baptist won in four sets to claim its first league championship.

St. John the Baptist teammates celebrate after their
Photo Credit: James Escher

St. John the Baptist teammates celebrate after their win over Chaminade in the CHSAA boys volleyball final at Adelphi University on Monday, May 20, 2019. Baptist claimed its first league championship with the four-set victory.

Denis O'Donoghue #14, left, and Alec Portera #11
Photo Credit: James Escher

Denis O'Donoghue #14, left, and Alec Portera #11 of St. John the Baptist defend against a spike attempt by Ryan Farrell #6 of Chaminade during the CHSAA boys volleyball final at Adelphi University on Monday, May 20, 2019. Baptist won in four sets in claim its first league championship.

Michael Anderson #6 of St. John the Baptist
Photo Credit: James Escher

Michael Anderson #6 of St. John the Baptist chases down a ball to keep it in play during the CHSAA boys volleyball final against Chaminade at Adelphi University on Monday, May 20, 2019. Baptist won in four sets in claim its first league championship.

Alec Portera #11 of St. John the Baptist
Photo Credit: James Escher

Alec Portera #11 of St. John the Baptist uses his left hand to spike during the CHSAA boys volleyball final against Chaminade at Adelphi University on Monday, May 20, 2019. Baptist won in four sets in claim its first league championship.

Matthew Dolan #15 of St. John the Baptist
Photo Credit: James Escher

Matthew Dolan #15 of St. John the Baptist serves during the CHSAA boys volleyball final against Chaminade at Adelphi University on Monday, May 20, 2019. Baptist won in four sets in claim its first league championship.

Matthew Dolan #15, center, and Gavin Fitzgerald #12
Photo Credit: James Escher

Matthew Dolan #15, center, and Gavin Fitzgerald #12 of St. John the Baptist defend against a spike attempt by Michael LaGinestra #15 of Chaminade during the CHSAA boys volleyball final at Adelphi University on Monday, May 20, 2019. Baptist won in four sets in claim its first league championship.

Peter Liegey #4 of St. John the Baptist
Photo Credit: James Escher

Peter Liegey #4 of St. John the Baptist reacts after a point in the CHSAA boys volleyball final against Chaminade at Adelphi University on Monday, May 20, 2019. Baptist won in four sets in claim its first league championship.

