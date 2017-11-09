Steven Carlson isn’t content with a county title. He wants more.

“We work so hard,” Carlson said. “I’m not satisfied. All three years on this team, we’ve won counties. I want to do more than that. We’re going to LICs and trying to take it.”

Top-seeded Bellmore JFK defeated No. 2 Bethpage, 25-12, 25-16, 25-19, to win the Nassau Class B boys volleyball crown — its third straight county title and eighth in the last 10 years — at SUNY-Old Westbury on Thursday night.

Bellmore JFK (17-3) will play Hauppauge (11-6) in the Long Island Class B championship/Southeast Regional final at LIU Post at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

“This is what we love to do,” said Carlson, who had nine kills and four blocks. “We come out every day working our butts off, and it just feels great to come out and win.”

The Cougars were in complete control, getting off to fast starts and smashing kills in front of a strong fan turnout for both sides.

Bethpage (13-7) had a spirited comeback in the third set, pulling to as close as 22-19 after trailing 20-10.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The deep Bellmore JFK lineup doesn’t have to count on just one player, something outside hitters Carlson and Tyler Anderson love.

“It works well,” said Anderson, who had 13 kills and three blocks. “I like it because we’re not just relying on one player.”

Josh Kaplan added eight kills and 15 digs, Cooper Moran had 41 assists and Mitchell Mass had 17 digs for Bellmore JFK. Jordan Kappel added seven kills and Andrew Celauro had three.