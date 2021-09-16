Top 50 Long Island boys volleyball players for fall 2021

A look at the top boys volleyball players across Long Island high schools for the fall 2021 season, in alphabetical order:

Adam Bender, Smithtown West, S, Sr.

He will play a crucial role for the Bulls as they look to defend their county title.

Brian Chin, Calhoun, OH, Sr.

Chin averaged eight kills and three blocks per game last season.

Jack Chow, Syosset, OH, Jr.

He will be the centerpiece on offense for Syosset after picking up 75 kills and 23 aces as a sophomore.

Timmy Chu, Ward Melville, S, Sr.

He tallied 446 assists, 46 digs, 41 kills and 23 blocks last season.

Joseph Cruz, East Islip, L, Jr.

Cruz is expected to take the next step after picking up 56 digs last spring.

Will Danowski, Bay Shore, MH, Sr.

He recorded 61 blocks and 50 kills last season.

Pranav Dendukuri, Jericho, MH/OH, Sr.

Dendukuri had 110 kills, 25 blocks and 15 aces for the Jayhawks last season.

Ayden DesLauriers, Eastport-South Manor, S, Fr.

He tallied 329 assists, 146 digs, 42 kills, 36 aces and 14 blocks as an eighth-grader, helping the Sharks to the Suffolk Division II title.

Jake DesLauriers, Eastport-South Manor, OH, Sr.

He totaled 137 kills, 113 digs, 15 aces and 15 blocks last season.

Ryan Downing, Smithtown West, MH, Sr.

After averaging five kills per match last season, he will continue to provide stability up front for the Bulls.

Bryan Downey, Garden City, MH, Sr.

Downey had 39 kills, 26 blocks and 7 aces last season.

Tommy Engel, Ward Melville, L, Sr.

Engel recorded 154 digs and 57 assists for the Patriots last spring.

Conor Farnan, Westhampton, S, Sr.

He racked up 515 assists, 90 digs and 12 blocks last season.

Aidan Flinn, Northport, OH, Sr.

The Tigers expect him to bounce back after missing all of last season due to injury.

Matt Fisher, Smithtown West, OH, Jr.

Fisher averaged seven kills per match as a sophomore.

Hank Foglia, Eastport-South Manor, MB, Sr.

He totaled 127 kills, 82 digs and 46 blocks last spring.

Tyler Garvey, Lindenhurst, OH, Sr.

He had 102 digs and 74 kills last season.

Mike Golaszewski, Lindenhurst, M, Sr.

He recorded 74 kills, 39 blocks and 22 digs last spring.

Daniel Haber, Westhampton, M/OH, Sr.

Haber racked up 286 kills, 105 digs, 34 aces and 32 blocks for the Hurricanes, who advanced to the Suffolk Division II final last season.

Michael Handell, Wantagh, MB, Sr.

He had 73 kills and 47 blocks in six games last season.

Christian Herr, Eastport-South Manor, S, Sr.

Herr totaled 250 assists, 139 digs, 125 kills and 29 blocks for the Suffolk Division I champions.

Logan Hopper, Oceanside, S, Sr.

After recording 49 assists last season, Hopper is expected to step up in a bigger role for the Sailors.

Krish Jain, Hicksville, MB, Sr.

He led the Comets in blocks last spring.

Matt Kalfas, Calhoun, RS, Jr.

He had 91 kills, 15 blocks and 19 aces in his sophomore season.

Stephen Kurre, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, S, Sr.

He will be a centerpiece for the Hawks this season.

Alex Kimak, East Meadow, OH, Sr.

With averages of 10 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs and 3 blocks last season, Kimak is expected to lead the way for East Meadow.

Aiden Kozak, East Islip, OH, Jr.

Kozak is expected to make a significant impact on the outside this season.

Ben Lillie, Connetquot, MH, Sr.

He had 123 kills, 38 blocks, 26 digs and 33 aces for the Thunderbirds last season.

Luke MacPherson, Sachem North, OH, Sr.

He recorded 207 kills, 55 digs, 38 aces and 15 blocks as Sachem North advanced to the Suffolk Division I final.

Nate Nagengast, Bay Shore, S, Sr.

He tallied 222 assists and 50 digs for the Marauders last spring.

Attila Nerette, Valley Stream South, MB, Sr.

Nerette had 137 kills, 38 blocks and 29 aces last season.

Chase Nussbaum, Bellmore JFK, L, Sr.

He will anchor the Cougars defensively.

James Paoli, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, OH, Sr.

Paoli is expected to lead the way on the outside for the Hawks.

Alex Pasqualina, Garden City, OH, Sr.

He had 84 kills, 14 aces and 13 blocks last season.

Blake Peyser, Bellmore JFK, S, Sr.

Peyser recorded 167 assists, 21 kills, 14 aces and 10 blocks last spring.

Tyler Phillips, Whitman, OH, Sr.

Phillips tallied 185 kills, 102 digs, 28 aces and 11 blocks last season.

Jaron Popp, Ward Melville, OH, Jr.

He recorded 176 kills, 31 digs and 19 blocks as a sophomore.

Mark Porcelli, Eastport-South Manor, OH, Sr.

Porcelli led the Sharks in hitting percentage (.321) and kills (156) last season. He also had 78 digs.

Ryan Pucella, Calhoun, S, Jr.

He had 163 assists, 36 digs, 14 kills and 12 aces last spring.

Connor Ruais, Connetquot, L, Sr.

He had 73 digs, 30 kills, 19 assists and eight aces in nine games last season.

Dom Ruggiero, Connetquot, S, Sr.

He tallied 305 assists, 54 digs, 18 kills, 13 aces and 7 blocks over 11 games last season.

Aneesh Sabarad, Herricks, MH, Sr.

He averaged 11 kills and six blocks per game last season.

Justin Samuel, Jericho, S/RS, Sr.

He had 215 assists, 52 digs and 25 aces last spring.

JD Sarmunksnis, Long Beach, L, Sr.

He had 80 digs and 14 aces last season for the Marines, who advanced to the Nassau Class A final.

Jack Schiffl, Massapequa, OH, Jr.

He’ll play a bigger role after recording 34 digs, 33 kills and 12 aces as a sophomore.

Dan Shanley, Smithtown West, OH, Sr.

En route to winning the Suffolk Division I title, Shanley racked up 255 kills, 141 digs, 27 aces and 15 blocks.

Zackary Zdrojeski, Northport, OH, Sr.

He totaled 215 kills, 114 digs, 52 assists, 23 blocks and 15 aces last season.

Thomas Walker, Lindenhurst, OH, Jr.

Walker had 54 kills, 18 blocks and 11 digs as a middle blocker last season

Connor White, Bay Shore, S, Sr.

He had 192 assists and 48 digs last season.

Nick Winegard, East Islip, L, Sr.

He recorded 67 digs, 39 kills, and 20 aces last spring.