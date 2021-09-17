A look at the top girls volleyball players across Long Island high schools for the fall 2021 season, in alphabetical order:

Averie Alessi, West Islip, MH, Sr.

The three-year varsity starter averaged 15 kills and three blocks per match and was named the team MVP for the Lions last season.

Kate Arlotta, Garden City, OH, Sr.

A three-year starter who was second in Nassau last season with 147 kills. She also had 23 blocks.

Erica Borzone, Syosset, OH, Sr.

Borzone has helped lead Syosset to consecutive Nassau AA titles. She had 138 kills, 70 digs and 40 aces last season.

Stella Brittingham, Manhasset, S, Jr.

The second-year varsity player uses her quickness and volleyball IQ to control the court. In eight matches last season, she had 174 assists, 54 digs and 11 aces.

Jackie Bryant, Islip, OH, Sr.

Entering her third season as a starter at outside hitter, Bryant has 307 kills, 94 aces and 123 digs over the last two seasons.

Anna Cahill, Sacred Heart, OH, Sr.

She is a key member of a team looking to contend for a CHSAA championship. She started this season with four kills in a three-set win over St. Dominic.

Sophia DeBonis, Bay Shore, S, Jr.

She was named to Newsday’s All-Long Island team last season after finishing with 407 assists, 208 digs and 106 kills.

Sophia DiGirolamo, Ward Melville, OH, Sr.

She’s a threat from all areas of the court who has an impact both offensively and defensively. She led Ward Melville with 157 kills last season.

Sanaia Estime, West Hempstead, OH, Sr.

She’s off to a strong start this season after missing last year with an injury, averaging nearly four kills per set.

Jess Forneiro, Kings Park, OH, Jr.

She will step into an even more prominent role after helping lead Kings Park to the Suffolk A title last season. She had eight kills, three blocks and three aces in the Suffolk final win over Harborfields.

Sage Foster, Mattituck, OH, Jr.

Foster had 171 kills and 22 aces last season as she led Mattituck to the Suffolk Class C championship.

Cassandra Genduso, Kings Park, OH Jr.

Gendusco will be a key contributor as Kings Park looks to win its 11th straight Suffolk title this fall.

Alessandra Heimbauer, Massapequa, OH, Sr.

The Newsday All-Long Island team selection in the spring had 167 kills and a .395 hitting percentage in 12 matches last season.

Camryn Hoffman, South Side, L, Sr.

Recognized as one of the top liberos in the state since her sophomore year, Hoffman had 242 digs, 50 assists and 13 aces last season.

Kelly Hom, S, Great Neck South, Sr.

The catalyst for the Great Neck South offense is able to set her teammates up anywhere on the court. One of the most creative servers in the county, according to coach Nicholas Sepe, she had 147 assists and 27 aces last season.

Katy Howard, East Rockaway, OH, Sr.

She will lead the Rocks as they look to defend their Nassau Class C title. She had 13 kills and five aces in last season’s title win over Carle Place.

Lauren Kaplan, Smithtown East, L, Sr.

A three-year contributor at libero, Kaplan averaged 17 digs and four aces per match last season.

Emily Keaveney, Massapequa, OH, Sr.

A powerful outside hitter, she had 98 kills, 85 digs and a .262 hitting percentage in 12 matches last season.

Claudia Kelly, OH, Manhasset, Sr.

Her energy and consistency are the trademarks for this third-year varsity player. Last season, Kelly had 86 kills and 83 digs in eight matches.

Megan Kirtyan, Massapequa, OH, Sr.

Kirtyan is a versatile player who has great court awareness. She was a Newsday All-Long Island second team selection in the spring with 305 assists, 74 digs and 30 kills.

Lauren Konzen, Connetquot, L, Jr.

Konzen had 231 digs, 22 assists and 27 aces to go along with 324 serve receptions last spring.

Julia Lawrence, Calhoun, OH, Jr.

A strong attacker, Lawrence will be an important piece of a team looking to improve and make a playoff run this season.

Elizabeth Lev, Great Neck South, MH, Sr.

She has the ability to change the game with her defensive ability but also has offensive skills. She had 61 kills and 21 aces last season.

Rachel LoFaso, Plainedge, OH, Sr.

A four-year varsity starter, LoFaso had a strong start to her season with 12 kills in a win over Great Neck North.

Tina Lountzis, Wheatley, S, Jr.

She led Wheatley with 134 digs last season, had the most service receptions and was second on the team in assists. She’s off to a quick start this season, averaging nearly 15 digs per match.

Sommer Madigan, Smithtown East, MH, Sr.

Madigan missed last season due to an injury and will be looking to return to form. She led Smithtown East in kills as a sophomore.

Ella Maldonado, Calhoun, S, Jr.

An experienced court general, Maldonado will be a key player for the Calhoun offense.

Carley McAleavey, Smithtown West, MB, Sr.

A four-year varsity starter at middle blocker, she is the catalyst for the offense of the defending Suffolk AA champions. She has 396 kills and 96 blocks in her career, and was a second team All-Long Island selection last season.

Colleen McCullagh, St. Anthony’s, MH, Sr.

McCullagh averaged seven kills and six blocks per match for the undefeated Friars last season.

Shannon McGrath, Glenn, OH, Sr.

McGrath played a huge role in leading Glenn last season to their first Suffolk title since 2017. She had 46 kills, 19 digs and two aces in the championship win over Bayport-Blue Point.

Teresa Moulder, Kellenberg, MH, Sr.

She played in four matches due to an injury and the shortened season but will look to lead Kellenberg to success this fall.

Diana Muniz, Glenn, DS, Sr.

Named the League V defensive player of the year last season, Muniz will be the leader on a team looking to defend its Suffolk B title.

Ryann Murphy, OH, MacArthur Sr.

Murphy’s fall 2021 season got off to a strong start when she led MacArthur with 14 kills in a win over Valley Stream South.

Haley Nelson, Valley Stream North, S/RS, Sr.

Her great court vision allows her to set up her teammates from anywhere on the court. Nelson averaged 21 assists per match last season to go along with seven kills and five digs.

Clarissa Olivero, Patchogue-Medford, MH, Sr.

She had had big games this season with 17 kills in a win over Whitman and 14 more in a win over Bellport to help Pat-Med get off to a 5-0 start.

Nicole Palmer, East Islip, S, Jr.

A five-year varsity starter, Palmer is a skilled setter who averaged 18 assists per match last season. She also leads the team in ace percentage and has a hitting percentage in the high .200s.

Kira Pirrera, Smithtown West, S, Jr.

She ran the offense for the Suffolk AA champs last season and had 232 assists. She’s also developed a presence as both an offensive player and a blocker.

Katie Powers, St. Anthony’s, RSH, Jr.

As a sophomore, Powers was a key contributor for the Friars, averaging nine kills and two aces per match.

Morgan Reese, Sayville, OH, So.

One of the top freshman performers in the state, Reese had 283 kills and a .219 hitting percentage last season.

Emma Reilly, Massapequa, MB/RS, Sr.

A force at the net, Reilly had 72 kills and a .250 hitting percentage in 11 matches last season.

Samantha Russo, Bay Shore, L, Jr.

Russo was voted League II rookie of the year last season by the coaches association and is an integral part of the Bay Shore defense.

Kiersten Schmidt, Ward Melville, OH, Sr.

An impactful player from either the front or back row, she is a powerful hitter who was second on the team with 143 kills. Schmidt's ability to read the court is a big part of why the Ward Melville offense is so dangerous.

Karlie Shaffer, Smithtown East, S, Sr.

She averaged 26 assists, eight digs and six kills per match last season.

Daniella Speranza, OH, Mineola, Sr.

A team captain and four-year varsity starter, Speranza got off to a flying start with 16 kills and 17 digs in Mineola’s season-opening match against Wantagh.

Ava Spencer, Harborfields, MB, Sr.

The 6-4 middle blocker led the team with 52 blocks and added 131 kills last season.

Alexis Stoehrer, Patchogue-Medford, Libero, Sr.

The Springfield College commit is a skilled server and passer who also has a strong volleyball IQ.

Andi Swedborg, Bayport-Blue Point, MB, Sr.

A dominating all-around player who can do a little bit of everything. Opposing teams shift their defenses around her.

Kasey Tietjen, Smithtown West, OH, Sr.

A second team Newsday All-Long Island selection last season, Tietjen enters her fifth varsity season with 682 kills, 582 digs and 150 aces and a wealth of experience and leadership for Smithtown West.

Kate Timarky, Centereach, L/OH, Jr.

She was named the defensive player of the year in League III, led her team in digs and was second in aces.

Maeve Voltz, Bay Shore, MH, Sr.

A hard-hitting middle hitter who was a Newsday All-Long Island second-team selection last season.