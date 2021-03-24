Nassau's annual list of the top boys volleyball players for this season, listed alphabetically:

Brendan Baron, Massapequa, S/OH, Sr.

He had 109 kills and 35 blocks last season, helping propel Massapequa to its second Nassau Class A title in the last three years.

Mark Beckmann, Garden City, S/OH, Sr.

He recorded 263 kills, 165 assists, 66 aces, 42 digs and 14 blocks for the Trojans in 2019.

Tom Biryla, Whitman, OH, Sr.

He had 121 kills and 77 digs for the Wildcats last season.

Max Cohen, Massapequa, L, Sr.

One of the top liberos in Nassau, Cohen had 159 digs and 19 aces.

John Curaro, Sachem North, L/OH, Sr.

He recorded 209 kills, 29 aces and 20 assists for the Flaming Arrows last season, who won their second consecutive Long Island Division I championship.

Phil D’Aguanno, Bethpage, S, Sr.

He compiled 563 assists for the Golden Eagles in 2019.

Jake DesLauriers, Eastport-South Manor, OH, Jr.

He had 206 kills, 133 digs, 31 aces and 15 blocks for the Sharks, who finished 12-3 last season.

Daniel Haber, Westhampton, M/OH, Jr.

He recorded 125 kills, 20 aces and 20 blocks, playing a large role in Westhampton earning both its first county title and Long Island championship in program history in 2019.

Ryan Hegna, Bellmore JFK, OH, Sr.

He tallied 162 kills and 33 blocks for the Cougars last season.

Kevin Herbst, Lindenhurst, S/OH, Sr.

His versatility in both the setting and hitting departments will make him a key player for the Bulldogs this season.

Christian Herr, Eastport-South Manor, S, Jr.

He is expected to make an even greater impact for the Sharks in 2021 after recording 247 assists, 28 digs and 19 blocks last season.

Evan Kane, East Islip/Bayport-Blue Point, OH, Sr.

He racked up 239 kills, 119 digs, 62 assists, 44 aces and 16 blocks.

Chris Lehnert, Sachem North, L, Sr.

He tallied 99 kills and 23 blocks for the Flaming Arrows in 2019.

Ben Lillie, Connetquot, MH, Jr.

He is expected to be one of the driving forces for the Thunderbirds.

Ido Moriah, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, S, Sr.

He compiled 555 assists, 90 digs, 40 kills and 21 aces last season.

Gavin Newman, Commack, OH, Sr.

He’ll switch to the right side after previously playing setter, where he racked up 644 assists and 138 aces in 2019.

Chris Rimaldi, Bethpage, MH, Sr.

He totaled 121 kills and 54 blocks for the Golden Eagles last season.

Brendan Rogalle, Connetquot, OH, Sr.

He will be a considerable threat on the outside for the Thunderbirds.

Owen Rose, Calhoun, MH, Sr.

Regarded by many as the top player in Nassau, Rose compiled 167 kills, 73 digs, 41 blocks and 18 aces in 2019. He is committed to Penn State.

Chris Rouleau, Bay Shore, OH, Sr.

He tallied 176 kills, 14 blocks and 11 aces for the Marauders.

Dan Shanley, Smithtown West, OH, Jr.

He averaged 11.8 kills and 11.8 digs per match last season for the Bulls.

Jonathan Shum, Lindenhurst, OH, Sr.

One of the premier outside hitters on Long Island, Shum will lead the way once again for the Bulldogs, who finished 10-3 last season and advanced to the Suffolk Division I semifinals.

Matt Vulin, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, OH, Sr.

He helped lead the Hawks to their second consecutive Nassau Class A final with 147 kills, 118 digs and 24 aces in 2019.

Nick Winegard, East Islip/Bayport-Blue Point, L, Jr.

He is expected to play a bigger role this season after recording 82 digs, 18 assists and 10 aces last season.

Zachary Zdrojeski, Northport, L, Jr.

He tallied 162 assists, 74 digs and 50 kills with a 73 % kill percentage for the Tigers.