Boys volleyball's top performing teams so far

A quick look at the top performing teams in boys volleyball entering the week of Sept. 16.

(All records and results are through games of Sunday, Sept. 15.)

Sachem North Rolling Once Again

The Flaming Arrows are off to a 3-0 start this season after going undefeated against Long Island competition last year en route to their Division I state final appearance. Sachem North has defeated Sachem East, Sayville and Eastport-South Manor, the defending Suffolk Division II champion, to begin 2019. Senior outside hitter A.J. Fitzgerald recorded 15 kills and five digs against ESM on Sep. 12. Sachem North hosts 1-2 Center Moriches, featuring standout outside hitter Robert Copozzi, Tuesday night.

Lindenhurst also 3-0

The Bulldogs have also come out strong with victories over Ward Melville, Westhampton and Smithtown West. Finn McCandless led the way for Lindenhurst in a five-set win over Smithtown West on Sep. 12 with 18 kills and 17 digs. Lindenhurst will play Hauppauge (1-0) on Tuesday. The Eagles are led by middle hitter Kevin Barrett, libero Sean Rorke and setter Matt Tsororos.

Connetquot and Northport 2-0

Trey Cole has totaled 20 kills over the first two games for Connetquot, while Ryan Parker has tallied 43 assists, 28 kills and 12 digs for Northport thus far. Connetquot hosts East Hampton on Tuesday, while Northport takes on 0-1 Westhampton at home.

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK back at it

The Hawks’ only loss in 2018 came to Sachem North in the Division I Long Island championship, and they’re back to their winning ways again, beginning this season 3-0. With wins over Herricks, defending Division II champion Bellmore JFK and Port Washington, Plainview sits at the top of Nassau A-I. Alex Aldorosio finished with nine kills and four digs in their most recent victory.

Massapequa also thriving

The Chiefs, who lost to Plainview in the Class A county final last season, have also taken care of business thus far with wins in their first three matches over Port Washington, Bethpage and Farmingdale. Nick Bianco has been dynamic for Massapequa with 42 kills during that span.

Oceanside making noise

It was smooth sailing for Oceanside over the first four games, as they dropped a total of only two sets during victories over Valley Stream Central, East Meadow, Mepham and Calhoun. Sean Famularo has sizzled so far, posting 18 kills against East Meadow and another 12 kills against Mepham. Oceanside hosts Uniondale on Tuesday.