Westhampton wins Division II boys volleyball championship
No. 1 Westhampton earned its first county title in the history of the boys volleyball program, according to coach Jackie Reed. The top-seeded Hurricanes defeated No. 3 Hauppauge in the Suffolk Division II final at Newfield, 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 28-26, on Nov. 11, 2019.
