Inclement weather has forced changes to both Nassau and Suffolk County high school sports schedules on Tuesday, including several postseason basketball games.

All Section XI basketball games in Suffolk scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed to Wednesday, according to boys basketball coordinator Bob Mayo. That includes the Class A boys quarterfinals, the Class C and D championships, as well as the girls Class AA girls first round. Any games originally scheduled for Wednesday were moved to Thursday. (See latest Suffolk boys basketball schedule here and girls basketball schedule here.)

Several Nassau County events also have been rescheduled, per the Section VIII office.

The girls gymnastics state qualifier has been moved to Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Oceanside High School, while the state boys and girls track qualifier has been moved to Thursday.

All basketball games are being handled on a school by school basis and may still be played as originally scheduled for Tuesday evening, the Section VIII office said.

The Long Island team fencing championship was postponed to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Walt Whitman High School.