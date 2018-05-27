TODAY'S PAPER
Weather, wet grounds push some high school baseball playoffs to Monday

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
The spring season has seen more than its share of inclement weather. Heavy rains late Saturday night into late Sunday morning forced the postponement of Saturday’s Nassau Class AA and Class A baseball championships. The games were pushed back to later starts Sunday night at SUNY-Old Westbury but the grounds were still unplayable causing organizers to scramble and reschedule both games.

“We tried to play as late as possible but the field just wasn’t playable.” said Jennifer Keane, the director of athletics at Wantagh. “We’ll hopefully get them in on Monday.”

Massapequa and Oceanside will meet Monday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series for the Class AA title at 11 a.m. at SUNY-Old Westbury. Massapequa, the defending champion, leads the series 1-0. In Class A, Wantagh, the two-time defending champion, will meet Division on Monday at SUNY Old Westbury at 3 p.m.. Wantagh leads the series, 1-0.

In Suffolk, Rocky Point will travel to play at Shoreham-Wading River in Game 1 of the best-of-three series to determine the Class A championship Monday at 2 p.m.

