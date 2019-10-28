TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
62° Good Afternoon
SportsHigh School

Long Island high schools' longest winning streaks by sport

Valerie Mussler of the Miller Place Varsity Badminton

Valerie Mussler of the Miller Place Varsity Badminton team returns to Tina Ho of Smithtown during their match at Miller Place High School, Tuesday, May 25, 2004. Mussler won her match 13-10, 11-5. Photo Credit: Ed Betz

By Andy Slawson andy.slawson@newsday.com @AndySlawson
Print

 
Badminton, co-ed: Miller Place, 1973-2005, 504

Baseball: MacArthur (1994-1995) and Center Moriches (2018-present), 41

Basketball, boys: Southampton, 1967-1970, 61

Basketball, girls: Hempstead, 1980-1983, 52

Bowling, girls: East Islip, 2010-present, 104

Cross Country, boys: Bellmore JFK, 1986-1996, 151

Cross Country, girls: North Shore, 2008-present, 154

Fencing, boys: Ward Melville, 2006-2018, 171

Fencing, girls: Ward Melville, 2001-2015, 195

Field Hockey: Garden City, 2002-2007, 62

Football: Floyd (2005-2008) and Garden City (2016-2019), 42

Golf, boys: Sayville, 2011-2019, 94

Golf, girls: Garden City, 2005-2015, 115

Lacrosse, boys: Sewanhaka, 1947-1956, 91

Lacrosse, girls: Carle Place, 1981-1985, 71

Soccer, boys: Sea Cliff (North Shore), 1934-1939, 52 (48-0-4)

Soccer, girls: South Side, 1999-2002, 56 (52-0-4)

Softball: Bay Shore, 1994-1996, 55

Swimming, boys: Plainview, 1976-1980, 78

Swimming, girls: Garden City, 2002-2012, 103

Tennis, boys: Bay Shore, 1966-1974, 173

Tennis, girls: Half Hollow Hills East, 1990-1998, 140

Track, boys: Manhasset, 1977-2005, 173

Wrestling: Mepham, 1946-1955, 112

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Sacred Heart's Maggie Maier and St. John the Maier, O'Connell finish first at CHSAA league championships
The Varsity boys cross the bridge at the CHSAA cross country championships photos
Brock Murtha caught a touchdown, threw a touchdown Cheshire, Llewellyn and Murtha talk Sayville's win over Hills West
The Garden City winning streak is over. It Garden City's record win streak ends at 42
Idris Carter #16, Roosevelt quarterback, right, tries to Roosevelt vs. Lawrence photos
Mount Sinai's Ryan Jones charges through the line Mount Sinai vs. Hampton Bays photos
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search