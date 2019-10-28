Long Island high schools' longest winning streaks by sport
Badminton, co-ed: Miller Place, 1973-2005, 504
Baseball: MacArthur (1994-1995) and Center Moriches (2018-present), 41
Basketball, boys: Southampton, 1967-1970, 61
Basketball, girls: Hempstead, 1980-1983, 52
Bowling, girls: East Islip, 2010-present, 104
Cross Country, boys: Bellmore JFK, 1986-1996, 151
Cross Country, girls: North Shore, 2008-present, 154
Fencing, boys: Ward Melville, 2006-2018, 171
Fencing, girls: Ward Melville, 2001-2015, 195
Field Hockey: Garden City, 2002-2007, 62
Football: Floyd (2005-2008) and Garden City (2016-2019), 42
Golf, boys: Sayville, 2011-2019, 94
Golf, girls: Garden City, 2005-2015, 115
Lacrosse, boys: Sewanhaka, 1947-1956, 91
Lacrosse, girls: Carle Place, 1981-1985, 71
Soccer, boys: Sea Cliff (North Shore), 1934-1939, 52 (48-0-4)
Soccer, girls: South Side, 1999-2002, 56 (52-0-4)
Softball: Bay Shore, 1994-1996, 55
Swimming, boys: Plainview, 1976-1980, 78
Swimming, girls: Garden City, 2002-2012, 103
Tennis, boys: Bay Shore, 1966-1974, 173
Tennis, girls: Half Hollow Hills East, 1990-1998, 140
Track, boys: Manhasset, 1977-2005, 173
Wrestling: Mepham, 1946-1955, 112
