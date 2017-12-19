Winter Big 10 debuts with Wantagh at the top

1. WANTAGH WRESTLING

The Warriors are the defending Nassau champions and are loaded once again. They return three all-state place finishers, including 126-pound champion Justin Vines, a senior. Senior Jonathan Loew placed third at 160 and sophomore Josiah Encarnacion placed sixth at 99.

2. LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN BOYS BASKETBALL

The Crusaders blew a five-point lead late and fell to NYC power Christ the King, 57-55. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 in state boys Class AA rankings. Frankie Policelli led Lutheran with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

3. HALF HOLLOW HILLS BOYS SWIMMING

The defending two-time public school state champion and winner of the last 11 Suffolk team titles is off to another terrific start, led by Ethan Tack and Dylan Chan. Tack has already posted state-qualifying times in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley and Chan has state-qualifying times in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.

4. BALDWIN GIRLS BASKETBALL

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Losing to St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 63-41, isn’t a resume-killer, especially considering that St. John’s was ranked as the No. 8 team in the country by MaxPreps. Baldwin’s considerable talent ranked the Bruins 16th on that same list.

5. EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR WRESTLING

The Sharks return three all-state wrestlers, including junior Adam Busiello, a three-time champ; Zach Redding, who took third; and Christian Gannone, who finished sixth for the Sharks.

6. LONGWOOD GIRLS TRACK

Kiarra Weber won the 600 meters at a Suffolk crossover on Dec. 13 in 1:34.95. At the same meet, Arielle Desir won the 55 in 7.62 seconds, Nadia Paul won the shot put with a 33-foot, 4-inch toss, and Kelsey Shapiro won the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 2 inches.

7. ST. ANTHONY’S BOYS TRACK

Not only do the Friars have Newsday’s cross country runner of the year, Mason Gatewood, anchoring their distance unit, but Heron Maurisseau-O’Neal is the top sprinter in the CHSAA. Maurisseau– O’Neal is the returning Intersectional 55-meter champion.

8. UNIONDALE BOYS TRACK

The defending Nassau Class A champions return Christopher Borzor, a top sprinter on Long Island. Borzor won both the 300 (35.47) and the long jump (21-3.75) at the North Shore Opener Dec. 1 at the Armory in Manhattan.

9. HALF HOLLOW HILLS EAST BOYS BASKETBALL

Savion Lewis scored 37 points and reached 1,000 points for his career in the Thunderbirds’ 73-69 season-opening win over Brentwood on Dec. 9. Next up is a non-league showdown at Lutheran on Friday night.

10. UNIONDALE GIRLS TRACK

Zaria Fuller is one of the best all-around athletes on Long Island. Fuller won the 300 in 41.66 seconds and the 55 hurdles in 8.77 at the Nassau Coaches Invitational Dec. 9 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.

On the cusp: Commack girls basketball, Chaminade boys basketball, Rocky Point wrestling.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Baldwin (0-1)

2. Long Island Lutheran (2-2)

3. Elmont (2-0)

4. Commack (3-0)

5. North Shore (4-0)

6. St. Anthony’s (2-1)

7. Mount Sinai (8-0)

8. Longwood (4-0)

9. Harborfields (5-1)

10. St. John the Baptist (4-1)

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. Lutheran (3-1)

2. Hills East (1-0)

3. Chaminade (5-1)

4. Uniondale (4-0)

5. St. Anthony’s (4-1)

6. Brentwood (2-1)

7. Amityville (3-0)

8. Smithtown West (3-2)

9. Bellport (4-0)

10. Holy Trinity (2-1)

WRESTLING

1. Wantagh

2. Eastport-South Manor

3. Rocky Point

4. Long Beach

5. Massapequa

6. Hauppauge

7. MacArthur

8. John Glenn

9. Hill East

10. Brentwood

BOYS SWIMMING

1. Half Hollow Hills (5-0)

2. St. Anthony’s (4-0)

3. Chaminade (4-0)

4. Garden City (1-0)

5. Ward Melville (5-0)

GIRLS BOWLING

1. Middle Country (3-0)

2. East Islip (2-0)

3. Kellenberg (5-0)

4. Port Washington (5-0)

5. Syosset (4-1)

BOYS TRACK

1. St. Anthony’s

2. Uniondale

3. St. John the Baptist

4. Massapequa

5. Northport

6. Holy Trinity

7. Copiague

8. Ward Melville

9. Manhasset

10. Farmingdale

GIRLS TRACK

1. Longwood

2. Uniondale

3. Half Hollow Hills West

4. St. Anthony’s

5. Kellenberg

6. Bayport-Blue Point

7. Valley Stream South

8. Hempstead

9. Sacred Heart

10. Whitman

BOYS BOWLING

1. East Islip (8-0)

2. Hewlett (7-0)

3. Patchogue-Medford (4-0)

4. Longwood (4-0)

5. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (5-1)

BOYS FENCING

1. Ward Melville

2.Jericho

3.Great Neck South

4.Garden City

5.Newfield

GIRLS FENCING

1. Ward Melville

2.Commack

3.Jericho

4.Half Hollow Hills

5.Great Neck South