The fate of a winter sports season at Long Island's public high schools remains an unknown, however in other parts of the state, the chances for one might have taken a hit on Monday. On Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s conference call will reporters, budget director Robert Mujica said "we're not inclined to open up the winter sports right now" given rising COVID-19 infection rates across the state.

The governor is expected to issue guidance for conducting winter sports in "early November," Mujica said at a previous news conference. The guidance that currently exists has winter sports beginning workouts and practices on Nov. 30, subject to state and local health restrictions.

That is not the case for Long Island. When the governing bodies for school sports in Nassau and Suffolk – Section VIII and Section XI – both decided against playing sports in the fall semester, they drafted a plan to play three compressed seasons from January to June. Each season would run approximately nine weeks. The first day for winter sports practices in both counties is Jan. 4, 2021.

The winter sports currently classified as high risk and remain prohibited are boys and girls basketball, wrestling, ice hockey and competitive cheerleading.

In many other parts of the state, low-risk and some moderate-risk sports were played in the fall. If those directives remain in place, Long Island could have a chance to have schools compete in bowling, boys swimming, gymnastics, indoor track and field and skiing. All of that, however, will be subject to the specific guidance the governor’s office issues for each sport when those come out.

COVID-19 infection rates are climbing in nearly all regions of the state and those could lead Cuomo, the state’s Department of Health and the state’s Department of Education to reassess whether any winter sports can be played in the 2020-21 school year.