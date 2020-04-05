200-win wrestlers in Long Island history
Every Long Island high school wrestler to amass 200 or more career wins.
280: Adam Busiello
High school: Eastport-South Manor
Graduation year: 2019
County titles: 5
State titles: 5
Career record: 280-8
261: Thomas Dutton
High school: Rocky Point
Graduation year: 2015
County titles: 2
State titles: 1
251: Zach Redding
High school: Eastport-South Manor
Graduation year: 2020
County titles: 3
State titles: 2
Career record: 251-24.
247: Chris Mauriello
High school: Hauppauge
Graduation year: 2016
County titles: 1
State titles: 1
Career record: 247-38
227: Stephen Dutton
High school: Rocky Point, Hauppauge
Graduation year: 2010
County titles: 4
State titles: 2
Career record: 227-12
226: Nick Piccininni
High school: Ward Melville
Graduation year: 2015
County titles: 5
State titles: 4
226: Anthony Volpe
High school: Rocky Point
Graduation year: 2010
County titles: 2
State titles: 1
Career record: 226-21
222: Billy Coggins
High school: Rocky Point
Graduation year: 2010
County titles: 222-23
State titles: 2
Career record: 1
221: Jesse Jantzen
High school: Shoreham-Wading River
Graduation year: 2000
County titles: 6
State titles: 4
Career record: 221-3
216: Vito Arujau
High school: Syosset
Graduation year: 2017
County titles: 5
State titles: 4
Career record: 216-1
216: Paul Liguori
High school: Wantagh
Graduation year: 2009
County titles: 4
State titles: 2
214: P.J. Gillespie
High school: Long Beach
Graduation year: 2007
County titles: 4
State titles: 1
Career record: 214-29
213: Matt Ross
High school: Rocky Point
Graduation year: 2011
County titles: 0
State titles: 0
Career record: 213-22
210: Ryan Patrovich
High school: Islip
Graduation year: 2006
County titles: 3
State titles: 2
Career record: 210-26
207: Travis Passaro
High school: Eastport-South Manor
Graduation year: 2014
County titles: 2
State titles: 1
Career record: 207-22
202: Jacori Teemer
High school: Long Beach
Graduation year: 2018
County titles: 5
State titles: 5
Career record: 202-5
202: Matt Campo
High school: Mt. Sinai
Graduation year: 2020
County titles:
State titles: 1
Career record: 202-
