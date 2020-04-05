TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

200-win wrestlers in Long Island history

Print

Every Long Island high school wrestler to amass 200 or more career wins.

280: Adam Busiello

High school: Eastport-South Manor Graduation year: 2019 County
Credit: Hans Pennink

High school: Eastport-South Manor
Graduation year: 2019
County titles: 5
State titles: 5
Career record: 280-8

261: Thomas Dutton

High school: Rocky Point Graduation year: 2015 County
Credit: Daniel De Mato

High school: Rocky Point
Graduation year: 2015
County titles: 2
State titles: 1

251: Zach Redding

High school: Eastport-South Manor Graduation year: 2020 County
Credit: George A. Faella

High school: Eastport-South Manor
Graduation year: 2020
County titles: 3
State titles: 2
Career record: 251-24.

247: Chris Mauriello

High school: Hauppauge Graduation year: 2016 County titles:
Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

High school: Hauppauge
Graduation year: 2016
County titles: 1
State titles: 1
Career record: 247-38

227: Stephen Dutton

High school: Rocky Point, Hauppauge Graduation year: 2010
Credit: Richard T. Slattery

High school: Rocky Point, Hauppauge
Graduation year: 2010
County titles: 4
State titles: 2
Career record: 227-12

226: Nick Piccininni

High school: Ward Melville Graduation year: 2015 County
Credit: Pat Orr

High school: Ward Melville
Graduation year: 2015
County titles: 5
State titles: 4

226: Anthony Volpe

High school: Rocky Point Graduation year: 2010 County
Credit: Newsday / Justin Colton

High school: Rocky Point
Graduation year: 2010
County titles: 2
State titles: 1
Career record: 226-21

222: Billy Coggins

High school: Rocky Point Graduation year: 2010 County
Credit: Pat Orr

High school: Rocky Point
Graduation year: 2010
County titles: 222-23
State titles: 2
Career record: 1

221: Jesse Jantzen

High school: Shoreham-Wading River Graduation year: 2000 County
Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

High school: Shoreham-Wading River
Graduation year: 2000
County titles: 6
State titles: 4
Career record: 221-3

216: Vito Arujau

High school: Syosset Graduation year: 2017 County titles:
Credit: Richard T. Slattery

High school: Syosset
Graduation year: 2017
County titles: 5
State titles: 4
Career record: 216-1

216: Paul Liguori

High school: Wantagh Graduation year: 2009 County titles:
Credit: Newsday/Michael E. Ach

High school: Wantagh
Graduation year: 2009
County titles: 4
State titles: 2

214: P.J. Gillespie

High school: Long Beach Graduation year: 2007 County
Credit: James Escher

High school: Long Beach
Graduation year: 2007
County titles: 4
State titles: 1
Career record: 214-29

213: Matt Ross

High school: Rocky Point Graduation year: 2011 County
Credit: Pat Orr

High school: Rocky Point
Graduation year: 2011
County titles: 0
State titles: 0
Career record: 213-22

210: Ryan Patrovich

High school: Islip Graduation year: 2006 County titles:
Credit: Joel Cairo

High school: Islip
Graduation year: 2006
County titles: 3
State titles: 2
Career record: 210-26

207: Travis Passaro

High school: Eastport-South Manor Graduation year: 2014 County
Credit: Pat Orr

High school: Eastport-South Manor
Graduation year: 2014
County titles: 2
State titles: 1
Career record: 207-22

202: Jacori Teemer

High school: Long Beach Graduation year: 2018 County
Credit: Hans Pennink

High school: Long Beach
Graduation year: 2018
County titles: 5
State titles: 5
Career record: 202-5

202: Matt Campo

High school: Mt. Sinai Graduation year: 2020 County
Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

High school: Mt. Sinai
Graduation year: 2020
County titles:
State titles: 1
Career record: 202-

