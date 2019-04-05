TODAY'S PAPER
ESM's Adam Busiello had his own dynasty

He wrapped up his high school career with 111 straight victories and five consecutive state championships.

Adam Busiello of Eastport-South Manor celebrates at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019 Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Print

Winning never got old for Eastport-South Manor’s Adam Busiello.

The senior became the first Suffolk wrestler to win five state titles after he pinned Willie McDougald of Niagara Falls in 3:28 in the 138-pound final On Feb. 23 in Albany. It was Busiello’s state-record sixth title berth and his fifth consecutive championship, but while he said he knew the pressure was on to keep winning, he was quick to add that he thrived on the competition.

“I worked very hard to accomplish what I did,” said Busiello, who finished the season 50-0 and wrapped up his high-school career with 111 straight victories. “It was definitely very rewarding.”

Busiello, who will head to Arizona State, became the third wrestler in state history to win five state crowns and he pinned his way through the sectional and state tournaments, a dominant finish to a historic career.

“I’m sad it’s over,” Busiello said. “But I leave a lot behind and I’m happy with what I’m leaving behind.”

By Laura Amato laura.amato@newsday.com

