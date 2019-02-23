TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Eastport-South Manor's Adam Busiello reaches record sixth state wrestling final

Eastport-South Manor's Adam Busiello defeats Connetquot's Joe Kasten

Eastport-South Manor's Adam Busiello defeats Connetquot's Joe Kasten in the 138 pound weight class during the Suffolk Division I wrestling semifinals on Sunday Feb. 10, 2019 at Suffolk County Community College. Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

By Kenny DeJohn
ALBANY — Top-seeded Adam Busiello of Eastport-South Manor became the first wrestler in state history to advance to his sixth state final, earning a pin at 1:33 over Lindehhurst's Ryan Meisner Lindenhurst in the state Division I semifinals at 138 pounds.

Busiello will wrestle No. 2 Willie McDougald of Niagara Falls in the state final Saturday night at the Times Union Center.

By Kenny DeJohn

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

