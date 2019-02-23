ALBANY — Top-seeded Adam Busiello of Eastport-South Manor became the first wrestler in state history to advance to his sixth state final, earning a pin at 1:33 over Lindehhurst's Ryan Meisner Lindenhurst in the state Division I semifinals at 138 pounds.

Busiello will wrestle No. 2 Willie McDougald of Niagara Falls in the state final Saturday night at the Times Union Center.