SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Eastport-South Manor's Adam Busiello at Day 2 of the state wrestling tournament

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Adam Busiello of Eastport-South Manor defeated Ryan Meisner of Lindenhurst in the Division 138-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. He then beat Willie McDougald of Niagara Falls in the final for his fifth championship.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins Ryan Meisner, Lindenhurst
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins Ryan Meisner, Lindenhurst in the 138LB Div 1 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor reacts after pinning Ryan
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor reacts after pinning Ryan Meisner of Lindenhurst in the Division 138-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor vs Ryan Meisner, Lindenhurst
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor vs Ryan Meisner, Lindenhurst in the 138LB Div 1 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor vs Ryan Meisner, Lindenhurst
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor vs Ryan Meisner, Lindenhurst in the 138LB Div 1 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and is a 5 time champion over Willie McDougald, Niagara Falls in the 138LB Div 1 final of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello of Eastport-South Manor wrestles Willie McDougald
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello of Eastport-South Manor wrestles Willie McDougald of Niagara Falls in the Division 138-pound final at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

