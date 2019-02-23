Adam Busiello of Eastport-South Manor defeated Ryan Meisner of Lindenhurst in the Division 138-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. He then beat Willie McDougald of Niagara Falls in the final for his fifth championship.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins Ryan Meisner, Lindenhurst in the 138LB Div 1 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and is a 5 time champion over Willie McDougald, Niagara Falls in the 138LB Div 1 final of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Adam Busiello of Eastport-South Manor wrestles Willie McDougald of Niagara Falls in the Division 138-pound final at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

