Seaford's Ashley Diaz first girl to place in sectional wrestling tournament

Ashley Diaz became the first girl in Long Island history to place in a sectional wrestling tournament. The Seaford sophomore won by fall over Wheatley’s Joe Manzano to place fifth at 118 pounds in the Nassau County Division II sectional tournament at Cold Spring Harbor High School late Saturday night. It was the third win in the tournament for Diaz, who pinned Manzano in 1:45. She finished with a 3-2 record.

It was a historic moment in the 64 years of the Nassau sectional: a girl, going where no girl had gone before, to the winner’s podium.

"I felt so proud and very excited to be standing there on the podium," Diaz said of her fifth-place finish (the top 6 place). "It was a great accomplishment being the first girl to place in the county tournament. And hopefully I’ve inspired other girls to follow their dreams and compete. I’m the first but I’m sure I’m not the last."

Diaz’s road to the victory platform was not an easy one. She was beaten in her very first sectional bout by second-seeded Justin Dvorak of Locust Valley. She lost by a 10-7 decision.

The early loss did not discourage the 15-year-old wrestler. The history-maker stormed through the wrestleback rounds for a shot at third place. Diaz beat North Shore’s Kevin Becker and pinned Jonah Santoro of Locust Valley in 3:55, guaranteeing her a place on the podium. She was pinned by Jefry Pacheco of Island Trees in 1:44 and forced to wrestle for fifth place against Manzano.

"I’ve been wrestling since seventh grade and feel I won because of all the work on my technique and dedication in the gym." Diaz said. "And I’ve found that eating a clean-based diet with high protein foods in important. I cook a lot and I cook most of my meals because everything is about balance and moderation."

Diaz earned her big first period win with a sweet single leg takedown that she worked into a Half Nelson and the pin. She credits her technique to a workout schedule with the Vougar wrestling club and time with the Razor Girls Wrestling Club.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"She wrestled in a few sanctioned high school events for girls over the past four months and she’s done well," said Razor coach Teddy DiPasquale. "She won a prominent preseason high school tournament at the Journeymen Fall Classic in Albany and she’s an emerging figure on the girls wrestling scene from Long Island."

"I’ve focused on getting stronger while maintaining mobility for strength and muscle mass," Diaz said. "I was into jiu-jitsu and competitive swimming when I was younger. And that inspired me to try wrestling. We don’t have a pool or a team at my high school – so I tried wrestling."

Her father, Joel Diaz, said he’s proud of her accomplishment. He's also overwhelmed by it all.

"I was nervous at first and afraid of serious injury because the boys are very strong," he said. "I’m cautious about this whole journey in such a tough sport, the toughest sport of all. I have other parents telling me she inspires other girls to wrestle and that’s incredible."

Her mother, Cynthia Diaz, said, "Ashley was bullied by a boy in elementary school, and we put her in jiu-jitsu to protect herself. He was always kicking her and pulling her hair. Now she wrestles. He doesn’t bother her anymore.

"She just amazes me. She’s a strong, powerful woman, who wants to attend medical school and become a doctor and make a difference."