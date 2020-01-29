TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Evening
SEARCH
30° Good Evening
Bay Shore's Elijah Rivera (left) looks to pin
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Bay Shore vs. Center Moriches wrestling

Print

Bay Shore visited Center Moriches for the Suffolk County Wrestling Coaches Association's "Take Down Child Abuse" match on Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020 at Center Moriches High School.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Olivia Vasselman #1 of Commack reacts after her Photos: Lindenhurst vs. Commack girls basketball Jayden McKenzie of Baldwin charges down court during Photos: Port Washington vs. Baldwin boys basketball Jake Murphy of South Side drives to the Photos: Jericho vs. South Side boys hoops Jericho's Samara Jenkins keeps a tight defense on Photos: South Side vs. Jericho girls hoops Luca Sanna of Cold Spring Harbor charges past Photos: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Malverne boys hoops Newfield's Raiyah Reid #20 drives up court while Photos: Hills East vs. Newfield girls hoops Sacred Heart Jahmilia Dennis wins the girls 55m Photos: CHSAA track and field league championships Tom Szilagyi of MacArthur, top, battles Dan O'Callaghan Photos: Nassau Division I dual meet wrestling championships Mt Sinai's Brendan Goodrich defeats Shoreham Wading River's Photos: Suffolk Division II dual meet wrestling championships Louis Evan of Patchogue Medford (white singlet) wrestles Photos: Suffolk Division I dual meet wrestling championships Clarke's Jordan Soriano wins over Cold Spring Harbor's Photos: Nassau Division II dual meet wrestling championships Cheerleaders from Hauppauge High School win the Section Photos: Cheerleading at Commack Middle School New Hyde Park's Nicholas Levkulic brings the ball Photos: Garden City vs. New Hyde Park boys basketball Erin Harkins of Floral Park gets the layup Photos: Floral Park vs. Lynbrook girls basketball Bayport forward Olivia Monturo moves the ball through Photos: Bayport-Blue Point vs. Shoreham-Wading River girls basketball Smithtown's Brian McLean during the Suffolk High School Photos: Commack vs. Smithtown Sean Walsh of Northport works the ball around Photos: Half Hollow Hills East vs. Northport Connetquot's Nolan Russell wins the 100 Yard Fly Photos: Connetquot/East Islip vs. Ward Melville boys swimming Ward Melville's Myles Brown plays defense against Central Ward Melville vs. Central Islip photos Nicole McDermott from Syosset at Photos: Cartwheel for a Cure gymnastics meet Rory Connor #15 of Manhasset battles for the Photos: Manhasset vs. Jericho boys hoops Kenny Lazo #1 of Brentwood moves the ball Photos: Brentwood vs. Baldwin boys hoops Gus Louis #1 of Elmont, left, and Dayrien Photos: Elmont vs. Center Moriches boys hoops The Cold Spring Harbor cheerleading team performs during Photos: East Meadow Cheerleading Competition
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search