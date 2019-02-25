A collection of top photos from Newsday at the New York state high school wrestling championships at the Times Union Center in Albany on Feb. 22-23, 2019.

Kyle Mosher, South Side/East Rockaway defeats Cooper Kropman Penfield in the 160LB Div 1 final of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019..

Corey Connolly, Rocky Point vs Joe Gannone, Eastport-South Manor in the 170LB Div 1 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor vs Ryan Meisner, Lindenhurst in the 138LB Div 1 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Kyle Mosher, South Side/East Rockaway, green, wrestling against Adam Daghestani in the 160LB Div 1 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Matt Campo Mount Sinai wrestles Josh Mayden..Camden in a 152lb Div II quarterfinal bout at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Times-Union Center in Albany , NY Feb 22, 2019

Rick Delia (34-2) Port Jefferson vs (6) Matt Morris (35-6) Red Hook in a 113lb Div II prelim match at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Times-Union Center in Albany , NY Feb 22, 2019

Jacob Null, Dodgeville-Oppen-Epha vs Gaven Bell, Cold Spring Harbor in the 160LB Div 2 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Jordan Titus, Center Moriches defeats Matt Garland South Jefferson/ Sandy Creek 5-1 in the 120LB Div 2 final of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019..

Joey Slackman, Commack defeats Myles Norris, Freeport 4-2 in the 285LB Div 1 final of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019..

Jordan Titus, Center Moriches vs Len Balducci, Pleasantville in the 120LB Div 2 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Mike Blando, Massapequa vs Xavier Pommels, Unindale in the 132LB Div 1 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019..

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and is a 5 time champion over Willie McDougald, Niagara Falls in the 138LB Div 1 final of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

John GlennHigh School Thomas Giaramita wrestling in a preliminary match against Hunter McKenna from Warrensburg-Bolton High School at the 2019 NYSHSAA Wrestling Championships at Times-Union Center in Albany on Feb.22, 2019

Zach Ryder , Minisink Valley vs Chase Liardi, Massapequa in the 106LB Div 1 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Liam McIntrye, Westhampton Beach celebrates with his coach after defeating Jhordyn Innocent, East Ramapo in the 195LB Div 1 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Jordan Titus, Center Moriches celebrates after he defeats Matt Garland South Jefferson/ Sandy Creek 5-1 in the 120LB Div 2 final of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019..

Myles Norris, Freeport celebrates the win as he defeated Colin Burns, Hilton in the 285LB Div 1 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Lajess Sawyer Center Moriches is defeated in the quarterfinals by Gaven Bell Cold Spring Harbor as he celebrates the 6-4 decision in the 160lb in the Division II at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Times-Union Center in Albany , NY Feb 22, 2019

Will Leonard, Cornwall vs DeaQuan Stuart, Roosevelt in the 220LB Div 1 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Anthony Conetta, Massapequa vs Killian Foy, MacArthur in the 99LB Div 1 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Angelo Petrakis, Masspequa vs Ryan Damboise, Livoia-Wayland Cocton in the 182LB Div 1 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Kris Ketchum, Rocky Point, blues wrestling AJ Kovacs, Iona Prep in the 145LB Div 1 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Xavier Pommels, Uniondale is defeated by Alex Samson,Victor in the 132LB.Div 1 final of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019.

Mike Blando, Massapequa is the winner over Xavier Pommels, Uniondale in the 132LB Div 1 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019..

Dan Mauriello, Hauppauge defeats Warren McDougald, Niagara Wheatfield in overtime in the 152LB Div 1 final of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019..

Angelo Petrakis, Massapequa is defeated 19-3 by Jake Logan, New Rochelle in the 182LB Div 1 final of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019..

