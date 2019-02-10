TODAY'S PAPER
Maucere, St. Anthony's wrestlers dominate at CHSAA state tournament

St. Anthony's Preston Maucere is triumphant in 132-pound final at the CHSAA state tournament Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Holy Trinity.   Photo Credit: James Escher

By Gene Morris gene.morris@newsday.com @GeneMorris
Preston Maucere didn’t want to wait any longer to wrestle in the state tournament in Albany.

In order to speed up the process, the St. Anthony’s senior made quick work of his opponents in CHSAA state tournament Sunday at Holy Trinity, capping his run with a 46-second fall over Keith Sherry of Kellenberg in the 132 pound final.

“It’s a great feeling,” Maucere said. “My career has been crazy and I’ve had ups and downs but I’m only focused on what’s ahead and that’s states.”

Maucere missed out on a wild-card to the state tournament because of a concussion when he finished second at 99 as a freshman in the Suffolk tournament while wrestling for Deer Park. He wasn’t eligible to wrestle in the CHSAA tournament last season because of transfer rules.

“My main goal is still taking states in Albany,” he said. “Just four more matches.”

Maucere will be joined at the state tournament, which takes place at the Times-Union Center Feb. 22-23, by six of his St. Anthony’s teammates. The Friars won the team title with 303 points. Chaminade was second with 254.5 and Kellenberg was third with 184.5. Chaminade, Kellenberg and St. John the Baptist all had two finalists.

“This is what we train for,” St. Anthony’s coach Antoni Walters said. “We’re pushing for Albany.”

In all, the Friars had nine finalists. Jordan Wellington beat teammate Mick Brown, 4-2 at 99, and Sean Flick pinned Jake Podolsky in 47 seconds at 106, both rematches from last weeks league final.

“I just wrestle every opponent the same, that’s it,” Flick said.

Joe Schultz, at 160, and Tyler Podolsky, at 170,  are also headed upstate.

Tommy Szilagyi had a rematch from the league final and once again defeated St. John the Baptist’s Joe Vacca, 5-4, in a tight battle at 138.

“I just go out there and wrestle like it’s any other kid and just get the job done,” Szilagyi said. “Every wrestler we have has the potential to win everything. Our main goal is Albany.”

Szilagyi was able to hang on to the victory after Vacca got a reversal with 15 seconds left in the match.

There was no such drama for the Friars’ Christian Hansen, who won his second straight CHSAA state title with a 13-2 win over Matt Baldwin of Canisius.

“I really just want to get up to Albany and make sure I finish top 3,” said Hansen, who won a Nassau DII championship as a seventh grader at Cold Spring Harbor. “The experience now is different — I only see the end goal and what I want to do.”

CHSAA State Tournament — at Holy Trinity

99: Wellington (SA) dec. Brown (SA), 4-2

106: Flick (SA) pins J. Podolsky (SA), 0:47

113: Adams (MF) tech. Garcia (SJB), 17-1

120: Ryan (MF) dec. Sanfilippo (Ch), 7-0

126: D. Adams dec. DeMartino (Ch), 7-5

132: Maucere (SA) pins Sherry (Ke), 0:46

138: Szilagyi (SA) dec. Vacca (SJB), 5-4

152: Hansen (SA) dec. Baldwin (CAN), 13-2

160: J. Schultz (SA) dec. Emery, 12-5

170: T. Podolsky (SA) pins Walsh (SJCJ), 2:51

182: Thomas (SFP) pins Jensen (Ke), 3:37

Gene Morris joined Newsday's sports department in September 2012 and covers high school sports. He earned a journalism degree from Stony Brook University in 2010.

