Catholic high schools to move wrestling season to spring

The Nassau-Suffolk Catholic High School Athletic Association is moving its wrestling season to the spring with a start date for practice of April 17.

"We didn't want to cancel wrestling so this was the best option for safety and giving them the opportunity to compete," said Ralph Dalton, president of the Nassau-Suffolk Catholic High School Athletic Association. "All of our athletic directors have communicated so well through this entire pandemic and we've really come up with some excellent ideas on how to keep our boys and girls safe and competing."

Joe Minucci, the director of athletics at St. Anthony's, and the chairperson for wrestling came up with a different idea for the Catholic League schedule and the wrestling championships in May.

"We felt it was a prudent move and all about the safety of our student-athletes to move into the spring," Minucci said. "And we thought the spring would be perfect for making it happen. And we recognize that we postponed the season and wanted to do something special for them so we're even in the planning stages of having our wrestling championships outside under the lights on the turf. We would love to host that event right here at St. Anthony's and make it memorable. Of course everything is subject to the approval of our principals committee."