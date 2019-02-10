TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
32° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

CHSSA state wrestling finals

Print

Scenes from the CHSAA wrestling state finals at Holy Trinity High School on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Joe Kasten of Connetquot, top, gets position on Suffolk wrestling tournament Hewlett's Naim Lynch (right) locks up with Wantagh's Nassau Division I wrestling tournament Mark Owens of St. Anthony's competes in the CHSSA boys swimming championships Cold Spring Harbor's Ray Costa in the 145 Nassau Division II wrestling championships Ward Melville's Ivanna Zavala-Arbelaez competes in the foil Suffolk fencing championships Mineola's Phil Macchietto in the Nassau individual bowling Nassau individual bowling championships Andy Lee of Great Neck South, right, gets Nassau boys swimming championships Chaminade's Matthew Lally wins the boy's 55 meter CHSAA Intersectional track and field championships Jericho's Neel Singh prepares to attack Ryan Wong Nassau team fencing championships Comsewogue's Jake Vecchio wins the 100 yard butterfly Suffolk boys swimming championships Mt. Sinai's Matt Campo wins the 152lb weight Meet the Suffolk Division II wrestling champions Bayport Blue Point's Joe Sparacio (right) wrestles Shoreham Suffolk Division II wrestling championships Marcus Alaimo of Chaminade rolls during his second CHSAA bowling team championships Half Hollow Hills Ashley Brule dives during the Suffolk diving championships Great Neck South's Mandy Li won the girls High school photos of the month: February 2019 Chris Themelis of Manhasset drives against Spardley Jean-Baptiste Sewanhaka vs. Manhasset boys hoops Mayu Iio of Syosset competes in the girls Nassau Class A track and field championships Malik Edmead (1) of Deer Park drives to Deer Park vs. Bellport boys basketball Paris Clark #1 of Long Island Lutheran makes LI Lutheran vs. Brooklyn Nazareth girls basketball Runners start the girls 3,000 meter run during Nassau Class B track and field championships Danielle Whelan of Massapequa gathers spin momentum during Nassau Class A weight throw championships St. Anthony's Joe Schultz, left, wrestles Kellenberg's Robert CHSAA League championships Jaylen Trent #11 of Bellport goes up for Bellport vs. Smithtown East Deer Park's Maurice Henlon celebrates his pin over Suffolk League IV wrestling tournament