TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Morning
SEARCH
43° Good Morning
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Karl Osmond-Bouyer sets tone early for as Clarke takes Nassau Div. II dual meet title

Clarke captain Karl Osmond-Bouyer wins over Cold Spring

Clarke captain Karl Osmond-Bouyer wins over Cold Spring Harbor's Reed Cooper in the 220-pound division at the Nassau Division II westling final between Clarke and Cold Spring Harbor on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Credit: Pablo Garcia Corradi

By Gene Morris gene.morris@newsday.com @GeneMorris
Print

When Clarke and Cold Spring Harbor met on Jan. 8 the match was decided by the smallest of margins. The teams were tied before Cold Spring Harbor won on criteria after taking eight of the 15 matches.

Clarke’s Karl Osmond-Bouyer wrestled the final match that day, winning a major decision. On Saturday Osmond-Bouyer wrestled the first match and set the tone for the Rams.

The 220-pounder pinned Reed Cooper in 2:36 as Clarke captured its first Nassau division II dual meet wrestling championship, 45-31, in front of a raucous home crowd Saturday. “Getting that early pin helped us tremendously,” Osmond-Bouyer said. “It really helped set an example for the team.”

After a pair of forfeit wins at 99 and 106 Clarke took over with four straight wins between 120 and 138, with three of them earning bonus points.

“We were all really pumped up and ready to go today,” said Aiden Yurdiga, who won a 13-5 major decision over Ben Bruno at 138. “We really just wanted that county title more than anything.”

The Rams clinched the title when Lucas Abbatiello defeated Jacob Bruno, 5-3, at 160. “It was all about our mentality today,” Abbatiello said. “We really wanted to come out and show we wouldn’t back down and to take the county, we did that today. And having our entire town behind us and backing us up and that energy just felt great.”

Abbatiello, who re-joined the team after taking two years off to focus on football provided the spark that Clarke needed to secure its first ever title.

“Lucas works incredibly hard and is very coachable,” Clarke coach Michael Leonard said. “He’s a great kid and he just grinds out every match.”

“After football it left a sour taste in my mouth and the wrestling program here is amazing,” Abbatiello said. “I missed it so much and I came back and it was the best decision I’ve made.”

With the win Clarke earns a berth into the state dual meet tournament on Saturday in Syracuse. “We just try to bring it every time we step on the mat and we wrestle like it’s the last time we’ll ever be out there,” Osmond-Bouyer said. “Today was probably the best thing I’ve ever felt, seeing our crowd in the stands and our team getting hyped. It was amazing.”

“Wrestling in front of the home crowd really gave us some extra juice,” Leonard said. “We’ve hosted this the last 16 years and it was great to finally be able to win it.”

Gene Morris joined Newsday's sports department in September 2012 and covers high school sports. He earned a journalism degree from Stony Brook University in 2010.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Myles Jones, a former All-Long Island lacrosse star LI's Myles Jones ready to take on indoor lacrosse with Riptide
Tom Szilagyi of MacArthur, top, battles Dan O'Callaghan Photos: Nassau Division I dual meet wrestling championships
Mt Sinai's Brendan Goodrich defeats Shoreham Wading River's Photos: Suffolk Division II dual meet wrestling championships
Louis Evan of Patchogue Medford (white singlet) wrestles Photos: Suffolk Division I dual meet wrestling championships
Clarke's Jordan Soriano wins over Cold Spring Harbor's Photos: Nassau Division II dual meet wrestling championships
Garden City defeated New Hyde Park, 77-45, in Highlights: Garden City defeats New Hyde Park in boys basketball
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search