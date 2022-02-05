Bill Santoro and Anthony Melfi have been quite the coaching combo for the Connetquot High School wrestling program. The two have shared 33 years alongside each other guiding the Thunderbirds.

Santoro, the head coach, who graduated from Connetquot in 1966, and Melfi, the former two-time Suffolk champion under Santoro’s guidance, have forged an unbreakable bond in the twilight of their coaching careers.

"Bill Santoro has coached forever, and he’s done it the right way," said Peter Melore, the director of athletics for the Connetquot school district. "And he has a loyal, hardworking coach in Anthony Melfi. The key is that they both bring old school principles. They develop new school strategies and bring consistency, expectations and accountability to the athletes in our program."

The district recently named the school's wrestling room in their honor.

Santoro has been a head coach for 44 years after seven years coaching at the Oakdale-Bohemia Middle School. He’s enjoyed 41 winning seasons and compiled a dual meet record of 385-142-6 for a .728 winning percentage. The Thunderbirds have won 13 league dual meet titles and 11 league tournaments (they added another one Saturday).

"These guys are old school coaches, still motivating and implementing their methods and evolving with the times to continue their winning ways," Melore said. "There’s no magic to consistency. It’s all about hard work and commitment. They never cut corners in anything they do. Coach Santoro still connects with the kids, runs the wrestling room and commands everyone’s respect."

Through the 2021 season, Connetquot crowned 101 league winners, 15 Suffolk titlists and two of six state finalists earned state championships.

Santoro has had a profound effect on his former wrestlers. His positivity, personal guidance and ultimately his genuine care for his guys, has been most gratifying, for the man who pours his soul into the program.

"One of the real joys of coaching is watching the kids grow up," Santoro said. "I get to do that every year and see how well they’re doing in life as young men. Some come back and coach and some coach in other schools. The winning comes with commitment, but it is not easy. We always promote the sport, and we always have good kids coming through at Connetquot. Anthony Melfi has grown over the years. He started as an assistant coach and now I look at him as a co-coach.

We each have our strengths and there are absolutely no egos. And yes, he does all the computer stuff."

Melfi, is a symbol of success for wrestlers coming into the Connetquot program. The three-time league champ was also a two-time state runner-up at 112 and 119 pounds.

"Bill has been a mentor to me, and I model myself after him," Melfi said. "He’s such a positive role model. I look up to my father and my four older brothers, but I also look up to Bill. He’s helped shape who I am today."

Melfi has taught physical education in the district for 33 years and grew up in the Bohemia community, attending Connetquot schools from kindergarten through his senior year. His wife Denise of 26 years also graduated from Connetquot in 1985.

"I was fortunate enough that I was able to start coaching right away in my hometown district right out of college," Melfi said. "We’ve built a nice life in this community. And I believe that Bill and I have had a profound effect on the wrestlers in our community for a very long time."

Neither Santoro nor Melfi have any plans to retire. They’re enjoying the journey.

"My wife is a saint [Kristen], our middle and high school staff are loyal, and I am blessed with good health," Santoro said. "Coaching is what I do."