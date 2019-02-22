TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

State wrestling tournament: Dan Mauriello vs. Garrett Gibbons

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Hauppauge's Dan Mauriello defeated Massapequa's Garrett Gibbons in their 152-pound quarterfinal match at the 2019 NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Hauppauge's Dan Mauriello wrestles Massapequa's Garrett Gibbons in their 152-pound quarterfinals match at the 2019 NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Hauppauge's Dan Mauriello wrestles Massapequa's Garrett Gibbons in their 152-pound quarterfinals match at the 2019 NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Hauppauge's Dan Mauriello wrestles Massapequa's Garrett Gibbons in their 152-pound quarterfinals match at the 2019 NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

